JASPRIT BUMRAH

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve THIS Special Milestone During 2nd Test Vs West Indies

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name in cricket history during the 2nd test against the West Indies in Delhi. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve THIS Special Milestone During 2nd Test Vs West IndiesImage Credit:- X

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name in cricket history by becoming the first Indian bowler to play 50 matches in all three international formats. He achieved this remarkable feat during the second Test against the West Indies, showcasing his longevity and consistency at the highest level.

Career Across Formats

Bumrah’s career statistics highlight his significant contributions to Indian cricket:

ODIs: 89 matches

T20Is: 75 matches

Tests: 50 matches

His versatility and skill have made him a cornerstone of India’s bowling attack across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Journey to the Milestone

Since making his international debut, Bumrah has been renowned for his lethal pace, accuracy, and ability to bowl in pressure situations. His performances have played a pivotal role in several Indian victories, whether it’s defending totals in ODIs, delivering under pressure in T20Is, or leading the attack in Test cricket.

Recognition and Impact

This milestone underscores Bumrah’s fitness, discipline, and adaptability across formats. Being the first Indian to achieve 50 matches in Tests while already having significant appearances in limited-overs cricket is a testament to his importance in the team.

Looking Ahead

With India preparing for the upcoming series and tournaments, Bumrah’s experience and skillset will be crucial. Fans and cricket pundits alike anticipate that he will continue to lead India’s bowling attack and achieve even greater milestones in the future.

This milestone cements Jasprit Bumrah’s status as one of India’s most accomplished and reliable bowlers across formats, inspiring a new generation of fast bowlers in the country.

About the Author
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

