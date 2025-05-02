Jasprit Bumrah Climbs To 7th On IPL All-Time Wicket-Takers List, Surpasses Amit Mishra

Bumrah delivered a clinical bowling performance, registering figures of 2/15 in four overs, including a game-changing over in the powerplay. He dismissed RR captain Riyan Parag and explosive batter Shimron Hetmyer, halting Rajasthan's momentum early. Though he bowled only one over during the powerplay, his impact left RR reeling at the top.

With this spell, Bumrah now has 176 wickets in 140 IPL matches at an average of 22.21 and an economy of 7.28, with a personal best of 5/10. He has also claimed two five-wicket hauls in his IPL career. He surpassed Amit Mishra, who sits just below him with 174 wickets in 162 matches.

At the top of the all-time wicket-takers list is Yuzvendra Chahal, currently playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS), with 218 wickets in 170 matches, an average of 22.36, and best figures of 5/40.

Bumrah’s form in IPL 2025 has been impressive following his return from injury. In seven matches, he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 17.72 and an economy of 6.96, with best bowling figures of 4/22.

MI Dominate with Bat and Ball

RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss, but MI’s top order made them regret that decision. Openers Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes) and Rohit Sharma (53 off 36 balls, 9 fours) put together a powerful 116-run opening stand.

After their departure, Suryakumar Yadav (48* off 23) and Hardik Pandya (48* off 23) unleashed a fiery unbeaten 94-run partnership, guiding MI to a formidable total of 217/2 in 20 overs. Maheesh Theekshana and Riyan Parag were the only RR bowlers to take a wicket.

In response, RR’s chase faltered from the very beginning, slumping to 47/5 during the powerplay. Only Jofra Archer showed resistance, scoring 30 off 27 balls, but it wasn’t enough as RR were bowled out for 117 in 16.1 overs, handing MI a 100-run victory.

Karn Sharma (3/23) and Trent Boult (3/28) were the standout bowlers, with Bumrah continuing his consistent form. Even Hardik Pandya chipped in with a wicket.

Ryan Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his match-defining knock.

This win places Mumbai Indians at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, with seven wins from 11 matches (14 points). Rajasthan Royals, with just three wins in 11 games, have officially been knocked out of playoff contention.