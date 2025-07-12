Jasprit Bumrah Creates History At Lord’s, Surpasses Pat Cummins After Dimissing Joe Root

India’s pace maestro, Jasprit Bumrah, once again delivered a spellbinding performance at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, where he dismantled England’s batting lineup in the third Test of the 2025 Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy. The biggest highlight? He dismissed Joe Root for the 11th time in Test cricket, creating a historic milestone in modern-day cricketing rivalries.

The Moment of History: Bumrah vs Root - Chapter 11

In a fiery opening burst on Day 2, Bumrah removed Root for a modest score with a peach of a delivery that left the former England captain stunned. This marked the 11th time Bumrah dismissed Joe Root in Test cricket, equaling Pat Cummins for the most Root dismissals in Tests by any bowler. Across formats, Bumrah now leads with 15 Root dismissals, establishing his dominance over England’s best batter. This record is even more impressive given Root’s stature and form heading into the Test. Time and again, Bumrah has found a way to out-think and out-bowl one of the finest players of pace bowling in the modern era.

Bowlers to dismiss Joe Root the most in International cricket:

1 - Jasprit Bumrah: 15 times

2 - Pat Cummins: 14 times

3 - Josh Hazlewood: 13 times

4 - Ravindra Jadeja: 13 times

5 - Trent Boult: 12 times

Adds Name to Lord’s Honours Board

With his 5-wicket haul, Bumrah earned a coveted place on the Lord’s Honours Board, an achievement all bowlers dream of. He now joins the elite list of Indian pacers, like Kapil Dev and Ishant Sharma, who have made their mark at the “Home of Cricket.” What makes it even more impressive is that Bumrah now holds the record for the most overseas five-fors by an Indian bowler, highlighting his relentless effectiveness in foreign conditions.