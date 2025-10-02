Jasprit Bumrah Creates History, Becomes Only Active Pacer To Achieve ‘THIS’ Milestone

Indian fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has added another remarkable milestone to his already glittering career. He has now taken 50 or more Test wickets in Australia, England, and India, making him the only active pacer in world cricket to achieve this rare feat. The achievement reflects Bumrah’s ability to thrive in vastly different conditions, from bouncy Australian tracks to seaming English pitches and spin-friendly Indian surfaces.

Dominance in Australia

Bumrah has been India’s most reliable strike bowler Down Under. With 64 Test wickets in Australia, he has surpassed legends like Kapil Dev to become India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests on Australian soil. His ability to extract bounce and movement at high pace has made him a constant threat to top Aussie batters.

Mastering English Conditions

In England, Bumrah has claimed 51 wickets, becoming only the second Indian bowler to cross the 50-wicket mark in the country after Ishant Sharma. His precision with the Duke's ball and mastery of swing bowling have made him one of the most dangerous overseas pacers in recent times.

Impact at Home in India

Often considered a country dominated by spinners, India has also witnessed Bumrah’s brilliance. He has bagged 50 Test wickets on home soil, becoming the fastest Indian pacer to reach that mark in terms of balls bowled. His reverse swing and yorkers have given India an edge even on spin-friendly tracks.

A Testament to Versatility

What makes this record special is the diversity of conditions. Few fast bowlers in the modern era have managed to maintain such high standards across continents. Bumrah’s adaptability, discipline, and relentless accuracy underline why he is regarded as one of the finest pacers of his generation.

Jasprit Bumrah’s achievement of crossing the 50-wicket landmark in three different countries is not just a statistical milestone but also a testament to his consistency, skill, and adaptability. As India’s pace-bowling leader, Bumrah continues to raise the bar for fast bowlers worldwide, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with in all conditions.