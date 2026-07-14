Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian premier speedster, made an impressive return to One-Day International cricket after a 968-day hiatus, immediately rewriting the history books. During the 1st ODI against England at Edgbaston, Bumrah dismissed England's captain Harry Brook to break a long-standing record previously held by India’s current chief selector, Ajit Agarkar.
The 32-year-old Bumrah claimed his 150th ODI wicket by dismissing batter Brook in the 14th over of the innings to surpass former India all-rounder Agarkar’s long-standing mark for the fewest balls bowled to reach the milestone for an Indian bowler.
Fewest balls to 150 ODI wickets for India
4070 Mohd Shami
4513 Kuldeep Yadav
4605 Jasprit Bumrah
5027 Ajit Agarkar
Jasprit Bumrah's milestone wicket wasn't just historic on a global scale - it also cemented his absolute dominance on English soil. The delivery that deceived Harry Brook and flew straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at first slip marked Bumrah’s 31st ODI wicket in England.
In doing so, Bumrah surpassed veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja (30 wickets) to become India's highest ODI wicket-taker in England.
Most ODIs wickets for India in England
31 Jasprit Bumrah
30 Ravindra Jadeja
28 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
27 Madan Lal
26 Mohd Shami
With the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup firmly on the horizon, Bumrah's roaring return to ODI cricket is an ominous warning to batters worldwide and a reassuring sign for Indian cricket fans.
England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series in Birmingham on Tuesday.
Virat Kohli returned back in India colours after missing the Afghanistan series due to injury, while Jasprit Bumrah returns to the ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final. On the other hand, England picked two spinners in Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid and three seamers in Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.
India Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna
England Playing XI: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid
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