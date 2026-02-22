Jasprit Bumrah creates history, breaks R Ashwin's record to become India's highest wicket-taker at T20 World Cup history

Jasprit Bumrah etched his name into the record books during India's high-stakes Super 8 clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, February 22. Bumrah, the Indian pace spearhead claimed a brilliant 3/15 in his four overs and broke Ravichandran Ashwin's long-standing record to become the leading wicket-taker for India in T20 World Cup history.

The 32-year-old Bumrah entered the match trailing the legendary Ashwin, who held the record with 32 wickets. With a masterclass performance of 3/15 in his four overs, Bumrah surged to 33 wickets and created history.



ALSO READ: 4 overseas players who are likely to feature in CSK playing XI in IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad and...

The Milestone Moment

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jasprit Bumrah delivered in style, striking early to dismiss dangerous opener Quinton de Kock for 6 with a pinpoint yorker in the powerplay. He then removed Ryan Rickelton for 7, leaving South Africa reeling at 20/3.

The defining moment came later in his spell when he trapped Corbin Bosch for 5, sealing his third wicket and creating history.

This achievement highlights Bumrah's dominance in the shortest format's premier tournament. Ashwin, the veteran spinner, accumulated his 32 wickets across 24 matches at an average of 17.25 and an economy of 6.49, including a best of 4/11.

Bumrah, in contrast, has reached the milestone faster and with superior control - his career T20 World Cup stats now stand at an impressive average of around 13-14 and an economy under 6.

Most Wickets For India At T20 World Cup History



Player Wickets Matches

Jasprit Bumrah 33 22

Ravichandran Ashwin 32 24

Arshdeep Singh 30 18

Hardik Pandya 29 26

Bumrah's spell was instrumental in restricting South Africa to 187/7 after they opted to bat first. His ability to swing the new ball, nail yorkers, and outfox batters in the death overs once again proved why he is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in limited-overs cricket.

A Legacy of Precision

Jasprit Bumrah's rise to the top is a testament to his freakish consistency. Since his T20 World Cup debut in 2016, he has been India’s "get out of jail free" card. His legendary economy rate - often hovering near 4 runs per over in the 2024 edition - combined with his ability to strike in the Powerplay and at the death, has made this record feel inevitable.

While Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan still holds the overall global record (50 wickets), Bumrah’s rapid ascent suggests he is far from finished. At 32 years old and at the peak of his powers, the "Boom Boom" era of Indian cricket shows no signs of slowing down.