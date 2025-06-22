Jasprit Bumrah Creates History, Dismantles Wasim Akram’s Record In Headingley

Jasprit Bumrah etched his name into cricketing history once again as he delivered a fiery performance during the first Test between India and England at Headingley, shattering a record long held by Pakistan legend Wasim Akram.

On a seaming Day 2 wicket at Leeds, Bumrah dismissed England’s Ben Duckett in style, thereby becoming the highest wicket-taking Asian bowler in SENA countries: South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia, with a tally of 147 Test wickets, surpassing Akram’s 146.

Most Test wickets by Asian bowlers in SENA:

1 - Jasprit Bumrah: 147 wickets in 60 innings

2 - Wasim Akram: 146 wickets in 55 innings

3 - Anil Kumble: 141 wickets in 67 innings

4 - Ishant Sharma: 130 wickets in 71 innings

5 - Mohammed Shami: 123 wickets in 63 innings

Historic Milestone in Toughest Conditions

SENA countries are known for their testing conditions, especially for subcontinental bowlers. Over the decades, only a handful of Asian pacers have managed to leave a consistent mark on these shores. Bumrah, however, has not only matched the greats, he’s left them behind. His record-breaking wicket came with classic Bumrah craft: tight lines, late movement, and clinical execution. Duckett was lured into a drive, only to be undone by a sharp seam movement that rattled the top of the off.

A New Benchmark for Asian Pacers

Wasim Akram’s 146 SENA wickets stood tall for over two decades. For Bumrah to surpass that at age 31, with many years of cricket still ahead, is a signal of how the modern fast bowler from India is redefining expectations. Bumrah’s control, ability to generate reverse swing, and deceptive pace have made him a weapon in any condition. What’s striking, though, is his consistency abroad. He averages under 25 in these tough regions, a mark of true greatness.

India posted a formidable 471 in their first innings, powered by three centuries. Shubman Gill scored 147, becoming only the fourth Indian captain to register a hundred in his maiden Test innings as skipper. Rishabh Pant struck 134, marking his seventh Test century, now the most by an Indian wicketkeeper, surpassing MS Dhoni’s tally of six. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 101 on Day 1, became the first player in history to notch centuries in Australia, the West Indies, and England in his debut Tests in each of those countries.