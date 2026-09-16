/Jasprit Bumrah creates history vs Afghanistan, becomes 1st bowler to take 50 wickets in all 3 formats in India

Jasprit Bumrah added another remarkable milestone to his growing list of achievements on Tuesday, becoming the first player in world cricket to collect at least 50 wickets in each of the three international formats on home soil.
The landmark came during India’s second T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where the experienced pacer was once again among the key figures with the ball. India went on to defeat Afghanistan by seven wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series.
Bumrah Completes Historic Triple
Bumrah entered the contest with 49 T20I wickets in India. He reached the landmark when he removed Mohammad Nabi during Afghanistan’s innings, with Shreyas Iyer completing the catch. Nabi made 20 from 14 deliveries before his dismissal in Bumrah’s fourth over. The Ahmedabad born fast bowler finished the contest with 1/25 from his four overs. His T20I tally in India now stands at 50 wickets from 45 matches.
His numbers across formats make the achievement even more significant. Bumrah has taken 62 wickets in 16 Tests and 64 wickets in 41 ODIs in India, alongside his 50 T20I wickets from 45 appearances.
That gives him more than 50 wickets in all three formats while playing in India, a feat no other player had previously achieved.
Bumrah’s Numbers In India
Bumrah’s record in the country now reads:
Tests: 16 matches, 31 innings, 62 wickets, best figures of 6/45, three five wicket hauls
ODIs: 41 matches, 41 innings, 64 wickets, best figures of 4/35, no five wicket hauls
T20Is: 45 matches, 44 innings, 50 wickets, best figures of 4/15, no five wicket hauls
His latest milestone arrived during a disciplined bowling performance from India, with Afghanistan restricted to 159/8 before the hosts chased the target in 14.5 overs.
Axar Leads T20I Wicket Chart
Although Bumrah has now joined an elite group of Indian bowlers with 50 or more T20I wickets in India, he is not the leading wicket taker in the format on home soil. Axar Patel currently tops that list with 57 wickets, while Arshdeep Singh has 55 and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has 53. Bumrah follows with 50.
Yuzvendra Chahal is next with 49 T20I wickets in India.
Southee Holds Country Record
The broader record for the most T20I wickets by a bowler in a single country belongs to former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee. Southee claimed 91 T20I wickets in 68 matches played in New Zealand between 2008 and 2024. His record in his home country also includes 234 Test wickets and 99 ODI wickets.
Ish Sodhi is next on the T20I list in New Zealand with 77 wickets, while Rashid Khan has taken 76 T20I wickets in the United Arab Emirates. Malaysia’s Virandeep Singh has 75 wickets from 70 T20Is in Malaysia. Rashid also holds another unique distinction. The Afghanistan star is the only player to have taken at least 50 T20I wickets in two different countries.
For Bumrah, however, Tuesday’s achievement adds a rare home ground milestone to an already extraordinary international career
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