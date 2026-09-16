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Jasprit Bumrah creates history vs Afghanistan, becomes 1st bowler to take 50 wickets in all 3 formats in India

Jasprit Bumrah added another remarkable milestone to his growing list of achievements on Tuesday, becoming the first player in world cricket to collect at least 50 wickets in each of the three international formats on home soil.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah creates history vs Afghanistan, becomes 1st bowler to take 50 wickets in all 3 formats in India
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Jasprit Bumrah creates history vs Afghanistan, becomes 1st bowler to take 50 wickets in all 3 formats in India
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