Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah emulates Anil Kumble's bowling action during nets; former spinner reacts

Weeks after completing a historic triumph against Australia, Team India now gear up for the upcoming challenge against England. The team have arrived in Chennai and are sweating out in the nets. India are slated to take on England in a four-match Test series beginning from February 5. 

Jasprit Bumrah emulates Anil Kumble&#039;s bowling action during nets; former spinner reacts
Jasprit Bumrah tries to emulate Anil Kumble's bowling action during nets. (Screengrab)

Weeks after completing a historic triumph against Australia, Team India now gear up for the upcoming challenge against England. The team have arrived in Chennai and are sweating out in the nets.

Taking a break from his regular seam bowling, India's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah was seen emulating the bowling action of legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble during the training session. The video of the incident was shared by BCCI on Twitter. 

While BCCI felt that Bumrah pretty much did justice to Kumble's action, the latter himself took to Twitter and acknowledged the seamer's effort. In his tweet, Kumble wished Bumrah for the upcoming series against England and said that the seamer is an inspiration for the next generation of fast bowlers, who are imitating his style. 

"Well done Boom. Pretty close. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series," the spinner tweeted. 

Kumble announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008 after scalping 619 and 337 wickets respectively in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs. He is the third highest leading wicket-taker in Test cricket after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne(708).

India are slated to take on England in a four-match Test series beginning February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Following that, the two teams will lock horns in five T20Is and three ODIs.

- with IANS inputs 

Jasprit Bumrah Anil Kumble
