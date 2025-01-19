Jasprit Bumrah Gets A Surprise Shout-Out From Coldplay’s Chris Martin At Mumbai Concert, Video Goes Viral - Watch

On January 18, 2025, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was buzzing with excitement, not only because of the spectacular performance by Coldplay but also due to an unexpected surprise that left cricket fans in awe. While Coldplay was performing one of their final songs during their Music of the Spheres World Tour, frontman Chris Martin added a delightful twist to the evening by mentioning India's star cricketer, Jasprit Bumrah. The moment resonated with fans from both the music and cricket worlds, creating a unique crossover of entertainment that turned the concert into an unforgettable experience.

JASPRIT BUMRAH, THE ICON...!!!



- Chris Martin mentions Bumrah during the Coldplay Concert in Mumbai. __ pic.twitter.com/jK1MEjeFwJ January 18, 2025

The Unexpected Shout-Out: Bumrah Gets His Moment in the Spotlight

As Coldplay reached the final stages of their electrifying set, Chris Martin took a pause, addressing the crowd with a surprising shout-out to Bumrah. “Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage,” Martin said, before adding with a playful tone, “He [Bumrah] says he needs to bowl at me now.”

This spontaneous mention of Bumrah’s name immediately sent waves of excitement through the stadium. Fans could hardly believe their ears—was the cricketer actually going to make an appearance on stage? While Bumrah didn’t materialize on stage as some had hoped, the shout-out itself was enough to ignite a huge cheer from the crowd, further elevating the energy of the already electric concert atmosphere. The moment was a testament to the influence and admiration that Bumrah commands, not only on the cricket field but also in the broader entertainment sphere.

Bumrah’s Stellar Performance in 2024: A Player in the Spotlight

The timing of Martin’s shout-out couldn’t have been more fitting. Jasprit Bumrah, who has been in stellar form, was recently awarded the Player of the Series title for his extraordinary performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. Bumrah’s remarkable achievement of taking 32 wickets across the five-match series against Australia solidified his reputation as one of the world’s premier fast bowlers. Additionally, his leadership role as the captain of the Indian team in the first and final Tests of the series showcased his growing prominence both as a player and a leader.

Bumrah's rise to fame has been nothing short of spectacular, and to hear his name mentioned by one of the world’s most renowned musicians highlights the unique cultural crossover between sports and entertainment. The excitement surrounding Bumrah’s performance in the cricketing world mirrors the buzz surrounding Coldplay’s performances in India, making this moment an iconic blend of both domains.

Coldplay’s India Tour: A Perfect Blend of Music and Cricket

Coldplay’s India tour has been a highly anticipated event, drawing large crowds across the country. The band’s Mumbai concert was just the beginning, with additional performances scheduled for January 19 and 21. After their time in Mumbai, Coldplay will head to Ahmedabad for two more shows on January 25 and 26. The band's presence in India has been marked by an incredible energy that has brought together diverse fans—those who adore Coldplay's music and those who revere Bumrah's cricketing feats.

For both fans of Coldplay and Bumrah, this concert was a once-in-a-lifetime moment. It exemplified how music and sport can come together to create magical, unexpected intersections that resonate with fans of all backgrounds. Whether it was Chris Martin’s playful nod to Bumrah or the undeniable energy in the air as the crowd cheered, the night will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of everyone who experienced it.