India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sparked a buzz across social media after he issued a strong response to former cricketer Mohammad Kaif’s analysis of his role in the Asia Cup. Kaif had argued that Bumrah seemed to be deliberately staying away from high-pressure death overs as a means to guard against injuries. Bumrah quickly rejected this opinion on X (formerly Twitter), saying Kaif’s judgment was simply wrong and stressing that this was not the first time Kaif had misread him.

Bumrah’s response to Kaif

The conversation first arose because of a noticeable change in how Bumrah has been used this tournament. Traditionally, under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, Bumrah’s allocation would be spread across early, middle, and finishing overs. Now, with Suryakumar Yadav leading and Gautam Gambhir in charge as coach, Bumrah has been bowling three overs upfront with the new ball. Kaif interpreted this as India looking to overprotect their strike bowler.

Kaif went on to explain his perspective, saying:

“Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia Cup, he bowled a three-over spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters. Against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt India.”

In a quick and pointed reaction, Bumrah posted:

“Inaccurate before inaccurate again.”

The background behind the debate

Kaif has argued that while Bumrah might enjoy rhythm when warmed up, holding him back from death overs has its consequences. According to Kaif, restricting him from bowling between overs 17 and 20 provides opponents with significant breathing space. He warned that this approach could prove costly in the World Cup if India face high-quality batting lineups.

The reality, however, is that the BCCI’s careful management of Bumrah stems from his injury history. After a serious back injury sustained during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah was sidelined for an extended period, missing key fixtures such as two Test matches against England. His comeback to T20 internationals after nearly a year of absence was itself a big event for Indian cricket. Even his participation in the Asia Cup had initially created concerns within the team management, considering how cautious they have been in handling his workload