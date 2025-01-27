Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will Star India Pacer Play In Champions Trophy 2025? Here Are Latest Development

As India eagerly anticipates the return of their ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, his fitness remains a major point of concern. With the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy just around the corner, the question on every cricket fan's mind is: will Bumrah make it in time for the prestigious tournament? The uncertainty surrounding his back injury has put a major question mark over his availability, and the latest updates indicate that his fate could hinge on the assessment by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rowan Schouten in New Zealand.

Bumrah’s Back Injury: A Growing Concern

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been an integral part of India's bowling attack for years, is currently battling a back injury that has kept him out of action for some time. According to sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Bumrah's condition is set to be evaluated by Dr. Schouten, who previously treated him after an injury ruled him out of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Bumrah’s return to fitness is critical not only for his personal comeback but also for India’s prospects in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

The BCCI is in constant communication with Schouten, whose expert report will determine whether Bumrah can resume his normal workload. However, the situation remains touch-and-go, with the possibility of him not being ready in time for the tournament next month. “The board had also planned a visit for Bumrah to New Zealand, but that hasn’t happened yet. The selectors know it will be a miracle if Bumrah turns up 100% fit in the given timeline,” a source close to the BCCI revealed.

A Backup Plan in Place

With uncertainty surrounding Bumrah’s fitness, the Indian cricket team is already taking proactive steps to prepare for the possibility of his absence. While Bumrah has been named in the squad for the third ODI against England on February 12, the selectors are prepared to make changes if necessary. Sources indicate that Harshit Rana has been included in the squad for the first two ODIs, but the backup plan may involve a return for Mohammed Siraj, who could replace Bumrah in the Champions Trophy squad should the need arise.

Bumrah’s fitness journey has been carefully managed, with a three-week offloading process recommended for all fast bowlers who played in the Test series. This offloading period essentially involves avoiding strenuous physical activity to allow the body to recover fully. The BCCI medical team had planned to evaluate Bumrah’s condition after this process, which wrapped up last week. The reports from these evaluations will now be shared with Dr. Schouten, whose input will be crucial in determining whether Bumrah can feature in the Champions Trophy or if the team must seek an alternative.

The Path Ahead: A Delicate Balance

Bumrah’s return has been marred by setbacks in the past. His premature comeback in 2022 during the home series against Australia resulted in further complications, forcing him to miss the T20 World Cup. The BCCI and Bumrah’s medical team are now taking a cautious approach, with both parties mindful of the long-term impact of any rash decisions. "The board and Bumrah himself are not willing to push hard given his significance over a long period of time," a BCCI source explained.

The Indian selectors face a difficult challenge in balancing Bumrah’s recovery with their immediate team needs. While Bumrah’s return to full fitness would undoubtedly strengthen India’s bowling attack, the team management is also prepared to adapt in the event of his absence. As the team waits for the final assessment, the possibility of a ‘miracle recovery’ looms large, but until then, India’s backup plans remain firmly in place.