'Jasprit Bumrah is fast bowling’s Usman Tariq': Pakistan's chief selector Aaqib Javed's bizarre comparison sparks debate, leaves fans puzzled

Pakistan's chief selector and former fast bowler Aaqib Javed has sparked widespread debate and is facing some backlash after his unexpected comparison of India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah to Pakistani mystery spinner Usman Tariq.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, March 14, 2026, Javed praised Bumrah's unique bowling style while drawing an analogy that left many cricket fans scratching their heads.



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The Context Of The Remark

The comments from Aaqib Javed came in the aftermath of the T20 World Cup 2026, where Jasprit Bumrah was instrumental in India's campaign, finishing as one of the leading wicket-takers and delivering match-winning performances, including in the final.

In contrast, Usman Tariq, a mystery spinner known for his unorthodox action (which has faced scrutiny for being suspect), had a modest showing in Pakistan's lineup, with the team getting eliminated in the Super Eights.

Javed, a former Pakistan pacer himself, argued that Bumrah's dominance isn’t just about speed, but about a "non-normal" rhythm that disrupts a batter’s natural flow - a trait he sees in Pakistan's Usman Tariq.

"You look at this entire T20 World Cup - there is only one bowler, Bumrah, who is also now going for runs. Because he doesn’t have a normal action and has a different bowling action, he doesn’t allow batters to gain rhythm or get into a flow. I would say he is fast bowling’s Usman Tariq," Javed said in a press-conference.

Bumrah has played 95 T20 Internationals and taken 121 wickets, while Usman has featured in only nine matches, claiming 18 scalps.

A 'Bizarre' Comparison?

While the comparison was intended as a compliment to Japrit Bumrah's rarity and effectiveness, it drew criticism due to the vast gap in achievements.

Social media was quick to react, with fans pointing out the massive gulf in achievements. While Tariq is an exciting prospect, Bumrah is arguably the greatest multi-format bowler of the modern era.

Jasprit Bumrah: 95 T20I matches, 121 wickets (and counting), a proven world-class performer across formats, key architect of India's T20 World Cup successes, and widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers of his generation.

Usman Tariq: Only 9 international matches, 18 wickets, still establishing himself and overshadowed by questions over his action.

Critics suggested that comparing a legend of the game to a newcomer - especially across different disciplines (pace vs. spin) - was an attempt by the Pakistan selector to elevate one of his own players by association.