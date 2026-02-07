Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for India vs USA T20 World Cup match

India may be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against the United States of America, with reports suggesting the fast bowler is likely to be rested due to illness. The highly anticipated Group-stage clash is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

Bumrah Likely to Miss Opener Due to Illness

According to multiple media reports, Bumrah has been unwell in the lead-up to the match and missed India’s final training session ahead of the World Cup opener. The Indian team management is understood to be taking a cautious approach, keeping Bumrah’s long-term fitness in mind rather than risking him in the first game of the tournament.

While there has been no official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the team management, indications suggest Bumrah is unlikely to feature against the USA, especially with tougher fixtures lined up later in the group stage.

Team Management Focused on Long-Term Fitness

India sees Bumrah as a crucial asset for the business end of the tournament, particularly for high-pressure encounters later in the competition. Given India’s depth in pace bowling, the management is not keen to rush the senior pacer back for the opening game.

Reports suggest Mohammed Siraj is the leading candidate to replace Bumrah in the playing XI if the latter is ruled out of the contest.

India’s Schedule for T20 World Cup 2026

India will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a clash against the United States of America on February 7 at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. The Men in Blue will then travel to Delhi to face Namibia in their second league match on February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India’s marquee group-stage encounter against Pakistan is scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, the fixture remains uncertain following reports that the Pakistani government has refused to allow the team to play the league-stage match. India will conclude their league-stage campaign against the Netherlands on February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

If India progresses, they are seeded X1 for the Super Eights and will be placed in Group 1, with the knockout race set to intensify thereafter.