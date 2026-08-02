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Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to knee injury discomfort: Report

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's Test series against Sri Lanka due to left knee discomfort, with the BCCI prioritising his full recovery. Jammu & Kashmir all-rounder Auqib Nabi is the leading contender to replace the ace pacer in the squad.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to knee injury discomfort: Report
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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