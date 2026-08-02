/Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to knee injury discomfort: Report

“The day certain reports said Bumrah passed his fitness test for the Sri Lanka tour, the reality was that he hadn’t started bowling yet at that time. He hasn’t bowled a ball while being at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru this week, where the medical team felt he needs more time to recover as he could aggravate the knee injury Bumrah plays straightaway. His total recovery is a priority and it means he’s likely to miss out on the trip to Sri Lanka,” said a source to IANS on Sunday.