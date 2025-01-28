Jasprit Bumrah Named ICC Cricketer Of The Year 2024, Surpasses These Players For Sir Garfield Sobers Award

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been honoured with the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year at the ICC Awards after delivering "a masterclass in skill, precision, and relentless consistency" across formats in 2024.

Bumrah overcame fellow nominees Travis Head, Joe Root and Harry Brook to the title and is the fifth recipient of the award from India, after Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016) and Virat Kohli (2017, 2018).

This is the second individual ICC Awards honour for Bumrah this year, as the premium pacer was also named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024 for his 71 wickets from 13 games.

Across formats, Bumrah shattered record after record and cemented his place as the world's premier fast bowler in 2024. The current No.1 ranked bowler in the ICC Test Rankings became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets, achieving the feat with a sub-20 bowling average - the best in history.

The pacer’s brilliance was reflected in his ICC Test Bowling Rankings, where he crossed the elusive 900-point mark, ending the year with a record-breaking 907 points - the highest for any Indian bowler in history.

More To Follow: