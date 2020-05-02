Jasprit Bumrah named in Aakash Chopra's best World Twenty20I XI

Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has recently picked up his best World Twenty20I XI and named pacer Jasprit Bumrah in his team.

Chopra's decision to pick up his best T20I XI came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently took to its official Twitter handle and asked its followers to compile the same from the bunch of cricketers whose playing career was active while one was alive.

The ICC had also informed that the Playing XI could only have just one player from each country.

On Saturday, Chopra too took to his official Facebook account and posted a video of himself picking up his T20I XI.

"Recently I spotted something interesting that the ICC did. They asked fans to pick the best T20I XI in the world - with a condition of course! You can pick ONLY 1 PLAYER from each country," he said.

"Really challenging exercise actually. So I thought I'd share my team with you all. Have a go as well, and share your team in the comments below. Remember the CONDITION very carefully guys! Can your team defeat mine?," Chopra added.

Chopra picked up Australian swashbuckling batsman David Warner and England's Jos Buttler as the opening pair of the team. Buttler has also been named as the wicket-keeper of his side.

While he picked up New Zealand batsman Colin Munro at the first drop, Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is at No.4 spot in Chopra's best T20I XI.

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan have been given the duty to boost the middle order.

West Indies's Andre Russell and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan occupy seventh and eighth spot, respectively in Chopra's team.

Meanwhile, Nepal's spin sensation Sandeep Lammichhane, India's star fast bowler Bumrah and Sri Lankan T20 legend Lasith Malinga make up the bowling department.

Malinga has also been named as the captain of his team by Chopra.

Surprisingly, neither Indian skipper Virat Kohli nor star opener Rohit Sharma could find a place in Chopra's best T20I XI.

"You must be thinking that I have already filled the top four so where is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They are not in my team. I tried to make a place for them. As I have to pick only one Indian, I could not include them," Chopra said in the video.

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought all the sporting activities across the globe at a halt, the ICC is coming up with unique ways these days in order to keep its fans entertained, be it digging deep into their archives to inform some record-breaking facts, posting some riddles for its followers to solve or raising some questions for the readers to answer.