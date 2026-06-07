Sanjay Manjrekar urges Jasprit Bumrah to ‘commit more’ to India, backs him for T20I captaincy

Former India batter Sanjay Manrejkar has questioned Jasprit Bumrah's availability for Team India and urged the star pacer to "commit himself more" to Indian cricket after being named in India's squad for the Asian Games 2026.

Bumrah has been included in the Shreyas Iyer-led squad for the Asian Games in Japan later this year. However, the fast bowler has been rested for India's upcoming T20I assignments against Ireland and England following a full Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with Mumbai Indians.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, Manjrekar said he was surprised that Bumrah would skip bilateral T20I series despite playing the entire IPL season. "I just wish that he would commit himself more to India. I can understand the workload he feels for Test cricket. But considering that he played the entire IPL, I thought he would be able to take the workload of a few T20 matches in Ireland and England," Manjrekar said.

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The former India cricketer added that he finds Bumrah's current approach to workload management difficult to understand, especially in the shortest format of the game.

Manjrekar wanted Bumrah as India's T20I Captain

Manjrekar revealed that Bumrah would have been his first choice to lead India's T20I side had the fast bowler been available regularly. The remarks come amid reports suggesting a possible leadership change in India's T20I setup, with Shreyas Iyer emerging as a leading contender for the captaincy role.

According to Manjrekar, Bumrah possesses both leadership qualities and the cricketing stature required to captain India.

"I thought Bumrah was the frontrunner to become India's T20 captain because I thought he could handle the T20 workload," he said.

The 32-year-old also noted that Bumrah's reluctance to take up leadership responsibilities and his workload concerns have opened the door for players such as Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer to enter the captaincy race.

Bumrah remains Manjrekar's top choice

In a separate interaction on Instagram, Manjrekar reiterated that Bumrah remains his preferred candidate to succeed Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain.

"It doesn't make sense to snub Suryakumar Yadav. But Jasprit Bumrah is my first choice. Let us not dwell too much on his fitness and injuries, because this is the T20 format, where he can commit himself more," Manjrekar said.

He also suggested that Bumrah could be viewed as a future leadership option beyond the national team setup.

Shubman Gill also in contention

While backing Bumrah Manjrekar also named Shubman Gill as a strong candidate for future T20I leadership responsibilities. He pointed out that the next ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be held in Australia, where Gill's batting style and overseas experience could prove valuable for India.

"The other person who has put himself in contention now is Shubman Gill. The next T20 World Cup isn't going to be in India and a lot of T20Is are going to be played outside India," Manjrekar said.

For now, Bumrah remains unavailable for India's T20I tours of Ireland and England and has also not been included in the squad for the Afghanistan ODI series. Whether he returns for the ODI leg against England later this year remains to be seen.