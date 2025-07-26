Jasprit Bumrah Reaches 50 Test Wickets In England, Becomes Third Asian Bowler To Achieve Feat

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah added another milestone to his illustrious career by becoming only the third Asian bowler to claim 50 Test wickets in England, joining legends Wasim Akram (53) and Ishant Sharma (51). The landmark came during the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford on Friday.

Bumrah reached the mark in his 12th Test appearance in England, boasting an average of 26.38 and an economy rate of 2.79. He also has four four-wicket hauls in the country. On Day 3 of the Test, Bumrah bowled a disciplined 15-over spell, conceding 48 runs and dismissing wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, ending with overall figures of 1/95 from 28 overs across two days.

Bumrah’s Return After Injury Lay-Off

Though Bumrah is the third-highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 wickets in five innings at an average of 26.69, including two five-wicket hauls, the numbers fall short of the exceptional standards he set before his injury. The 30-year-old missed months of cricket after a back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, where he dominated with a record-breaking 32 wickets at 13.06, including two four-wicket hauls and three five-fors.

Day 3: England in Command

England resumed their innings at 225/2 with Ollie Pope (20)* and Joe Root (11)* at the crease. The pair stitched together a century stand, building on the solid platform laid by openers Ben Duckett (94 off 100) and Zak Crawley (84 off 113). By the lunch break, England were cruising at 332/2, with both Pope and Root notching up fifties.

In the afternoon session, Washington Sundar (2/57) broke through by dismissing Pope (71) and Harry Brook (3). However, Root and skipper Ben Stokes blunted India’s attack. Root reached his 38th Test century, surpassing Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history.

England closed the second session strongly at 433/4, with Stokes and Root firmly in control. Fitness issues struck India’s attack as both Mohammed Siraj and Bumrah had to leave the field temporarily, with Bumrah bowling only one over with the new ball.

Stokes Battles Through Pain, Root’s Big Knock Ends

In the final session, Stokes brought up his half-century before briefly retiring hurt with a leg issue. Root’s sublime innings ended on 150 off 248 balls (14 fours) when he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. India then quickly removed Jamie Smith (9) and Chris Woakes (4) through Bumrah and Siraj, reducing England to 528/7. However, Stokes returned to the crease and, along with Liam Dawson (21), steered England to 544/7 at stumps, giving the hosts a lead of 186 runs.

India’s First Innings Recap

Earlier, India were bowled out for 358 runs after England opted to bowl first. Sai Sudharsan (61 off 151), Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 107), and Rishabh Pant (54 off 75) provided crucial contributions, but Ben Stokes (5/72) ensured India never built a big partnership.