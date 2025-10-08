Jasprit Bumrah Retains No.1 Spot As Mohammed Siraj And Kuldeep Yadav Rise In ICC Test Rankings

India’s dominance in red-ball cricket continues to be reflected in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, with Jasprit Bumrah holding firm as the No. 1 Test bowler, while teammates Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav made impressive climbs following their standout performances in the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies.

Siraj and Kuldeep Shine in Ahmedabad Triumph

India’s resounding innings-and-140-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium gave a major boost to their World Test Championship campaign. Pacer Mohammed Siraj starred with seven wickets across both innings, propelling him three places up to 12th in the ICC Test bowling rankings, his career-best position so far.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made significant strides, rising seven spots to joint 21st after picking up four wickets in the same Test. His growing consistency and control have added great depth to India’s spin arsenal.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah continued his stronghold at the top, remaining the No. 1-ranked Test bowler in the world. The Indian speedster’s three wickets in the match were enough to maintain his commanding lead in the rankings.

Jadeja, Rahul Climb Among Test Batters and All-Rounders

The latest rankings also brought encouraging news for India’s batting lineup. Ravindra Jadeja, after his unbeaten century in the first Test, jumped six spots to 25th, achieving a career-high rating. His all-round brilliance continues to define India’s success at home and abroad.

KL Rahul’s elegant century in Ahmedabad helped him move four places up to 35th in the Test batting list. At the top, England’s Joe Root remains the world’s No. 1 Test batter. Jadeja also extended his lead as the No. 1 Test all-rounder, while Washington Sundar moved four positions up to 11th, closing in on the top 10.

T20I Rankings: Marsh, Rashid, and Varun Lead the Way

There was plenty of movement in the T20I rankings as well following the Australia–New Zealand series. Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh surged 13 places to joint 10th after scoring 197 runs in three innings, while New Zealand’s Tim Robinson soared 58 places to 22nd following his maiden T20I century.

Afghanistan’s spin trio made notable gains. Rashid Khan jumped six spots to 2nd, just behind India’s Varun Chakravarthy, while Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman rose to 17th and 23rd, respectively. Australia’s Josh Hazlewood also climbed 10 positions to 13th after his strong showing against New Zealand.