Jasprit Bumrah returns and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in India's Asian Games 2026 squad; Shreyas Iyer to lead, Check full team

The BCCI on Saturday announced India's squad for the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games, with newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer set to lead the defending champions in Japan. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has also been included in the 15-member squad after being rested for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England.

The Asian Games will be held in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with the men's cricket competition scheduled from September 24 to October 3. India will enter the tournament as the defending gold medallists after their triumph at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Bumrah's return is among the biggest talking point of the squad announcement. While the star fast bowler has been rested from India's T20I assignments in Ireland and England, the selectors have brought him back for the Asian Games as India look to field a strong squad in pursuit of another gold medal. Mohammed Siraj, who is part of the squads for the Ireland and England tours, misses out on selection for the continental event.

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Iyer will continue his leadership duties after recently being appointed India's T20I captain. The batting department features several established names, including Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Tilak Varma has been named vice-captain and is expected to play a key role in the middle order.

One of the notable inclusions is 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young batter has retained his place in the squad and will be eager to make an impact on a major international stage. Alongside him, all-rounders Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy provide balance to the side.

India have also packed their squad with multiple spin options, selecting Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi. The pace attack, meanwhile, will be led by Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

The men's cricket competition at the Asian Games will be played in the T20 format. Ten teams, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman, are set to compete for the gold medal.

India won the men's cricket gold medal at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy. The team will now aim to successfully defend its title with a stronger and more experienced squad in Japan.

India Men's squad for Asian Games 2026:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah.