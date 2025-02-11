Advertisement
JASPRIT BUMRAH

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025, Harshit Rana Named Replacement; Yashasvi Makes Way For Varun, Check India's Full Squad

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 11:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Premier India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah’s replacement. 

Team India have also named Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad. The spinner will replace Yashasvi Jaiswal who was initially named in the provisional squad.

India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

More to Follow... 

