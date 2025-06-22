Jasprit Bumrah’s Dressing Room Chat With Gautam Gambhir Goes Viral Amid India’s Day 2 Bowling Woes

ENG vs IND: The second day of the first Test between India and England at Headingley saw Jasprit Bumrah having an intense conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir after India’s bowling unit, apart from Bumrah himself, failed to make an impact.

Bumrah Takes All 3 Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian bowler to take wickets on Day 2. He picked up three crucial scalps – Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Harry Brook. However, the rest of the bowlers, including Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, and Prasidh Krishna, struggled to control the game or take wickets.

Animated Chat Goes Viral

During the 40th over of England’s innings, Bumrah walked off the field while Shardul was bowling. Cameras showed him in a visibly animated discussion with coach Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room. The clip has gone viral on social media, with fans debating what might have been discussed.

So Gambhir is so clueless with his tactics that he needs Bumrah to sit beside him and guides what should be approach from now onwards for this match..#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/Mbb2ScrPS3 (@mkr4411) June 21, 2025

Ollie Pope Hits Century to Put England Back on Track

Top-order batter Ollie Pope played a brilliant knock, scoring an unbeaten 131 by the end of the day. His innings included 13 boundaries and helped England reach 209/3 in 49 overs, trailing India by 262 runs at stumps.

Strong Partnership Between Pope and Duckett

After Bumrah dismissed opener Zak Crawley early, Pope and Ben Duckett steadied the innings with a 122-run partnership for the second wicket. Duckett scored a fluent 62 before being bowled by Bumrah.

India Lose Momentum with Bat After Strong Start

Earlier in the day, India were in a commanding position thanks to Shubman Gill’s career-best 147 and Rishabh Pant’s brilliant 134. But after Gill’s dismissal, the team collapsed, losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs. India were bowled out for 471 in 113 overs.

Missed Opportunities and Overstepping Cost India

Jasprit Bumrah overstepped three times in a single over, one of which denied him the wicket of Harry Brook. Yashasvi Jaiswal also dropped Pope at third slip when he was on 60. These missed chances helped England stay in the game.

Bumrah continued his personal dominance over England’s star batter Joe Root, dismissing him for the 10th time in Test cricket. Root edged one to first slip off Bumrah just after Pope reached his hundred.

With England gaining momentum on Day 2, India will need a strong response from their bowlers on Day 3. Apart from Bumrah, the rest of the attack will need to step up if India want to regain control of the match.