Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Net Session At Lord’s Goes Viral Ahead Of 3rd Test Vs England - Watch

After skipping the second Test at Edgbaston as part of his workload management, Jasprit Bumrah was back doing what he does best — steaming in and troubling batters with seam, swing, and accuracy. During India’s Tuesday practice session at Lord’s, the 30-year-old bowled for close to an hour without a break, despite it being an optional training day. Bumrah’s answer to bowling coach Morne Morkel’s question — “old ball or new ball?” — was immediate and emphatic: “I’ll definitely take the new ball.” Moments later, he delivered a seaming peach that induced an edge from Karun Nair, leaving no doubt about his readiness for the third Test.

Fond Lord’s Memories Fuel Bumrah’s Fire

Bumrah’s return to Lord’s stirs memories of the iconic 2021 clash, where he played a crucial all-round role in scripting one of India’s most memorable overseas wins. Despite a duck and no wickets in the first innings, Bumrah stitched a match-turning 89-run unbroken 10th-wicket stand with Mohammed Shami, setting up a target that England failed to chase. His redemption came with the ball in the final innings — removing Rory Burns, Joe Root, and Ollie Robinson with skill and venom, including a lethal off-cutter that left batters stunned.

India’s Rotation Pays Off As Bumrah Returns Fresh

India’s decision to rest Bumrah for the Edgbaston Test — part of a pre-planned three-match workload strategy — sparked criticism when the team trailed 0-1. But a stellar performance by Akash Deep (10 wickets) and Mohammed Siraj (7 wickets) silenced doubters and allowed Bumrah to recharge without pressure.

Now, as India prepare for the third Test starting July 10, Bumrah’s return adds bite to a pace attack that is already humming with confidence. With Siraj and Akash likely to share the new ball again, Bumrah's potential deployment as first change could be a tactical masterstroke, especially with his ability to reverse the ball once it's a few overs old.

Green Tinge and Hot Weather: Perfect Bumrah Conditions?

The Lord’s pitch, as observed on Tuesday, bore a greenish hue — a rarity in recent English summers. India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak labeled the surface “challenging,” and that’s music to the ears of Bumrah, who thrives on movement, bounce, and unpredictable seam.

Unlike the relatively flat pitch during the 2021 win, conditions this time — combined with early 30s Celsius temperatures — could promote reverse swing. Bumrah’s skillset, especially his deceptive slower balls, pinpoint yorkers, and ability to generate seam off even docile pitches, make him India’s most potent weapon heading into the crucial third Test.

Team India in Good Spirits, Led by Bumrah’s Energy

The mood in the Indian camp was upbeat. Bumrah, ever the prankster when not in action, was seen joking with teammates. After watching Nitish Kumar Reddy bowl a zippy outswinger, Bumrah chirped, “Good one, Brett Lee.” He also shared light moments with Shardul Thakur, who playfully bowed at Bumrah’s feet in jest.

But once the ball was in hand, it was all business. Bumrah pushed Nair, B Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Dhruv Jurel during the net session, demonstrating not only intensity but also command of rhythm and control — a clear sign he’s ready to unleash at full tilt.

What to Expect from Bumrah at Lord’s

With the series on the line, Bumrah’s return is more than a boost — it’s a statement. Expect him to spearhead the attack with the new ball or play enforcer if conditions favor bounce and reverse swing later in the innings. His previous success at Lord’s, tactical intelligence, and current rhythm make him India’s X-factor as they eye a historic series lead. Jasprit Bumrah is not just back. He’s back where it all clicked — at Lord’s, under the sun, on a green pitch, with the Dukes ball in hand. And he’s ready to roar.