/Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness under scanner ahead of Afghanistan T20Is, Prince Yadav on standby

Ahead of the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Afghanistan, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is currently undergoing a crucial physical assessment. As per a report in the Times of India, Bumrah, alongside peers Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana, is participating in simulated match evaluations at the Board of Control for Cricket in India Centre of Excellence. These rigorous trials are scheduled to run from September 4 to September 9.
Although officials maintain strong confidence that the bowlers will successfully complete their requirements and feature in the fixtures, the medical staff cleared the group clinically just last week. The national team will gather in Delhi on September 10, with the opening fixture against Afghanistan taking place shortly afterward. Meanwhile, young fast bowler Prince Yadav has surfaced as a viable alternative option should the primary pace attack require coverage.
Prince Yadav Emerges As Backup Option
Yadav previously made his international bow during an One Day International series against Afghanistan back in June. He subsequently battled a hamstring strain picked up in Zimbabwe during July, but the Centre of Excellence has officially cleared him for action once again. Selectors view the emerging quick, who delivered strong performances throughout the latest Indian Premier League campaign, as a key talent for limited overs cricket.
Management intends to monitor workloads closely, given that Bumrah has avoided first class fixtures since the Test series against South Africa held late last year, focusing mostly on short format matches following a knee issue earlier in 2026. This careful management aims to protect him for longer formats later in the calendar. While Afghanistan serves as the official host for the upcoming fixtures, all three encounters will take place locally at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The opening match is slated for September 13, followed by subsequent games on September 15 and September 17.
India Squad For Afghanistan T20 Series
The selected roster for the upcoming assignment features Shreyas Iyer as captain, alongside Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, wicketkeepers Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, and vice captain Tilak Varma. The remaining squad members include Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana.
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