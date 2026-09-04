/Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness under scanner ahead of Afghanistan T20Is, Prince Yadav on standby

Management intends to monitor workloads closely, given that Bumrah has avoided first class fixtures since the Test series against South Africa held late last year, focusing mostly on short format matches following a knee issue earlier in 2026. This careful management aims to protect him for longer formats later in the calendar. While Afghanistan serves as the official host for the upcoming fixtures, all three encounters will take place locally at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The opening match is slated for September 13, followed by subsequent games on September 15 and September 17.