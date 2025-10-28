Jasprit Bumrah’s Hilarious Comment on Axar Patel’s Instagram Sparks Laugh Riot Before Australia Series

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah once again showcased his witty side, leaving fans in splits after trolling teammate Axar Patel on Instagram. Axar had posted a promotional video featuring him in multiple acting shots, and Bumrah, known for his dry humour, didn’t miss the opportunity to drop a hilarious comment that quickly went viral.

“Kidney-touching acting,” wrote Bumrah, putting a humorous spin on the popular phrase “heart-touching.” The comment instantly caught fire among fans, with laughter flooding the comment section. Social media users couldn’t get enough of Bumrah’s playful sarcasm, turning the phrase into a meme trend within hours.

Axar’s Comeback Steals the Show

Never one to back down from friendly banter, Axar Patel matched Bumrah’s humour with an equally cheeky response.

“Thanks a lot bro, next time my acting will touch your toes ,” replied the all-rounder, keeping the light-hearted exchange going.

Their camaraderie reflects the easygoing bond within the Indian dressing room, particularly among players from Gujarat, where both Bumrah and Axar hail from. The duo’s on-field chemistry has often been visible during international matches and IPL fixtures, but their off-field friendship continues to entertain fans just as much.

A Friendship Beyond the Field

This isn’t the first time Bumrah and Axar have engaged in public banter. During IPL 2024, cameras caught them sharing laughs after a match, and fans fondly recall similar interactions on social media. While Bumrah often trolls Axar for his acting or hairstyle choices, Axar is quick to return the favour with playful digs of his own.

Beyond the jokes, the mutual respect between the two is evident. Axar has previously hailed Bumrah as a “world-class bowler,” admitting that teammates rarely need to advise him because of his sharp game awareness. “He just knows what to do,” Axar had said earlier, highlighting the pacer’s self-reliant mindset.

India Gears Up for Australia T20I Challenge

As the laughter-filled exchange made waves online, both Bumrah and Axar Patel are now focused on cricketing duties ahead of India’s five-match T20I series against Australia, starting October 29. Bumrah, who was rested during the ODI leg, returns refreshed and ready to lead India’s pace attack.

Under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, India’s youthful T20I squad features a mix of emerging stars and proven match-winners, including Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Arshdeep Singh. The series presents an opportunity for India to bounce back after a 2-1 ODI series defeat and fine-tune combinations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has been hands-on in the nets, focusing on fitness drills, tactical discussions, and power-hitting sessions. His emphasis on clarity and calmness in preparation has resonated with players, with sessions balancing intensity and fun — a fitting metaphor for the current mood in the Indian camp.

Australia Eye Momentum, India Seek Redemption

Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh’s Australia will aim to carry their ODI momentum into the shorter format. With both teams viewing this as a dress rehearsal for global tournaments, the series promises fireworks — and perhaps more social media moments between teammates.

The first T20I at Adelaide Oval is expected to draw a packed crowd, as fans eagerly await the next chapter of India-Australia rivalry — one that extends beyond boundaries and into banter.