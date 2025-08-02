Jasprit Bumrah Sacrificed Playing 5th Test For This T20 Tournament In 2026 Says BCCI Source : Report

India vs England 5th Test is ongoing at Oval while Indian bowlers led by Mohammed Siraj has been able to dismiss the English team on 247, the void of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is clearly seen. Bumrah was officially released from India’s squad for the fifth and final Test against England. This decision, however, was not abrupt. The BCCI had already clarified that Bumrah would only participate in three of the five Tests as part of a pre-planned workload management strategy. The move was aimed at avoiding a repeat of the injuries he suffered after playing all five Tests in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Following the conclusion of the Test series against England, Team India will now turn its attention to preparations for the Asia Cup 2025. With the tournament set to begin in September, the Indian team is eager to ensure that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah remains in peak condition. A major update has now surfaced regarding his participation in the upcoming event.

Bumrah's Availability for Asia Cup 2025

Despite facing criticism for missing two Tests particularly with India trailing 1-2 in the series Bumrah adhered to the pre series plan. He played the Leeds, Lord’s, and Manchester matches, taking 14 wickets at an average of 26. Ahead of the Oval Test, India made four changes, resting Bumrah alongside Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, and Anshul Kamboj, and bringing in Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and Akash Deep.

Long-Term Test Future

According to a PTI report, Bumrah is unlikely to feature in full five-match Test series for the remainder of his career. His next potential opportunity for such a series would be against Australia in 2027. Until then, India’s Test schedule includes shorter two-match series against South Africa and the West Indies.

“There is an Asia Cup around the corner, and the T20 World Cup is also there. He would want to play those events. Considering his body, he can't play every game. He needs to be managed with extra care. Playing him at The Oval would have been a huge risk. Going forward, there needs to be a clear plan on how to manage Bumrah’s Test career,” a BCCI source told PTI.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged the complexity of the issue, stating that the team decided to respect Bumrah’s request. In the three Tests he did play, Bumrah bowled 119.4 overs, and his fitness management has now become a central topic for selectors. A review meeting is expected after the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, during which officials will discuss Bumrah’s Test future.

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

The 2025 Asia Cup will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28 and will follow a T20I format. India will begin their campaign against the United Arab Emirates on September 10, followed by a marquee clash with Pakistan on September 14. Their final group-stage match is scheduled against Oman on September 19. A top-two finish in the group will secure them a place in the Super Fours, from where the top two teams will advance to the final on September 28. While Indian fans are still protesting that the tournament shoulln't happen, it most likely looks happening.