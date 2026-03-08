Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson shine as Team India script history, win back-to-back T20 World Cup trophies

India produced a performance for the ages in Ahmedabad, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs to lift their third T20 World Cup title, and their second in a row. In doing so, they became the first team in history to win the men’s T20 World Cup three times.

At the very venue that once witnessed one of their greatest heartbreaks, India found redemption. After suffering a heavy defeat to South Africa earlier in the tournament, the hosts regrouped, dominated the knockouts, and finished as undisputed champions of the format.

Match Summary - 1st Innings: India 255/6 (20 Overs)

Opting to field first after winning the toss, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner hoped to exploit early nerves. Instead, he ran into a storm. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma dismantled the Kiwi attack in a breathtaking Powerplay. After two cautious overs, India exploded, hammering 24 runs in the fourth over and racing to 92/0 in six overs, the highest Powerplay total in T20 World Cup history. New Zealand’s pacers, including Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, struggled for control, bowling eight extra deliveries in the Powerplay alone.

Abhishek Sharma spectacularly rose to the occasion, smashing the fastest fifty of the tournament off just 18 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes). His 52 off 21 powered a 98-run opening stand before Rachin Ravindra provided the breakthrough. The momentum never dipped. Samson, in sublime form, stitched together a 93-run stand with Ishan Kishan in just 41 balls. Kishan blasted 54, while Samson produced a majestic 89 off 46 balls, his third consecutive fifty in the knockout stages.

Just when India looked set for 280+, James Neesham turned the tide with a dramatic 16th over, removing Samson, Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession. India briefly slipped from 203/2 to 204/4. Matt Henry later dismissed Hardik Pandya, but Shivam Dube ensured a grand finish. The all-rounder smashed 26* off just 8 balls, including 24 runs off Neesham in the final over, propelling India to 255/6, the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final.

Brief Score: India 255/6 (Sanju Samson 89, Ishan Kishan 54, Abhishek Sharma 52; James Neesham 3/46)

Match Summary - 2nd Innings: New Zealand Fall Short

Chasing 256 in a World Cup final was always going to demand something extraordinary, and New Zealand never truly found that momentum. Finn Allen survived an early chance but fell for 9, triggering a collapse. Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with disciplined, incisive spells. Bumrah removed key batters, including Rachin Ravindra, while Axar’s clever variations dismantled the middle order.

Tim Seifert offered resistance with a fighting half-century, but wickets kept tumbling around him. At one stage New Zealand were reeling at 72/5, and later 88/8, as India tightened the screws with relentless precision. Eventually, the Black Caps were bowled out well short of the target, handing India a comprehensive 96-run victory.

A Historic Night in Ahmedabad

From a Powerplay masterclass to a clinical bowling display, India dominated every phase of the final. Sanju Samson’s brilliance with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah’s control with the ball defined the contest. As Indian flags waved across Ahmedabad, the hosts celebrated not just a title, but history. Three T20 World Cups. Back-to-back triumphs. A statement to the cricketing world.