/Jasprit Bumrah scripts history, becomes first Indian bowler to...

Leading the national bowling attack in the ongoing three match bilateral campaign, premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah generated a historic breakthrough during Thursday's second One Day International match against England at Sophia Gardens. Trusted with the opening over of the home side's second innings chase, the 32 year old right arm fast bowler made an immediate impact by removing Ben Duckett on the very first delivery of the innings. The English left handed opening batsman got an edge that traveled straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, sending him back to the pavilion for a golden duck.
With this sensational opening delivery, Bumrah etched his name into the record books as the first Indian bowler ever to claim a wicket on the first ball of an ODI innings against England. The early breakthrough provided a massive blow to the hosts in this must win encounter, completely neutralizing Duckett, who had previously looked dangerous with a 45 ball 43 during Tuesday's series opener at Edgbaston.
Late Order Fireworks Spark Defiant Late Resistance
Before dismantling England's top order with his historic first ball strike, the premier pacer had already provided a vital boost to the visitors through an unexpected cameo with the bat. Arriving at the crease at number 10, Bumrah played a blistering, unbeaten knock of 20 runs from just 13 deliveries, a cameo punctuated by three boundaries and a massive six.
His late innings fireworks included a crucial 23 run partnership for the ninth wicket alongside Shreyas Iyer, who anchored the team with a solid 66. Bumrah completely took the attack to English speedster Saqib Mahmood in the 43rd over, dismantling him for three fours and a six to successfully push the Indian total past the competitive 230 run threshold.
Middle Order Collapse Limits First Innings Total
Despite a vintage half century from Virat Kohli, whose confident 65 runs evoked memories of his absolute prime, India was bowled out for a below par 233 in 44 overs. The visitors' total was severely undermined by Rohit Sharma’s persistent struggles at the top of the order, setting a shaky foundation that the rest of the batting lineup found difficult to overcome.
The innings completely derailed midway through the match due to an inexplicable collapse by the middle order, which saw India lose four wickets for a mere 15 runs in a chaotic span of 26 deliveries. The primary destroyer was Jofra Archer, who breathed fire across all his spells to finish with stellar figures of 3/47 in his 10 overs. He received excellent support from Gus Atkinson, who chipped in with a crucial 3/50, and Saqib Mahmood, who also damaged the visitors' lineup with figures of 2/52.
Joe Root Anchors England to Series Leveling Victory
Despite Bumrah's dream start and India's spirited defensive bowling display, the home side successfully tracked down the target to secure a thrilling four wicket victory, ensuring the three match bilateral series is locked at 1-1. The second innings chase was masterfully anchored by veteran batsman Joe Root, who played a resilient, unbeaten knock of 99 runs to guide the home side across the finish line.
England reached the required 235 run threshold with six wickets down and 35 deliveries remaining in their innings. The hosts showed great composure on the sluggish Cardiff deck, overcoming early breakthroughs from the Indian bowling attack. With the honors completely even, both international units will travel to London to contest the highly anticipated series decider scheduled at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 19.
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