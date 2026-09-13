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Jasprit Bumrah scripts history, joins Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal in elite club

Shreyas Iyer’s decision to bowl first paid off as India restricted Afghanistan to 156/8 in the first T20I. India’s bowlers kept the Afghan batters under pressure, with Jasprit Bumrah providing an early breakthrough.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 10:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah scripts history, joins Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal in elite club
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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