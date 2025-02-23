Jasprit Bumrah Spotted In Dubai For India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match - WATCH

Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the India squad for the ongoing Champions Trophy due to an injury. However, the injury didn't stop Bumrah from travelling to Dubai for the blockbuster India vs Pakistan on Sunday.

Bumrah, who is nursing a back injury sustained during the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this year, was spotted on the ground, was spotted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium before the start of the India vs Pakistan match.

The 31-year-old pacer was seen alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan. Bumrah also met the Indian players who were doing their drills before the start of the game. All Indian players including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gave Bumrah a warm hug.

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah With Jay Shah And Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan with ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

Jasprit Bumrah In Dubai For This Reason

Jasprit Bumrah was present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match to collect the ICC honours - ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year, ICC Men’s Test Cricketer Of The Year, ICC Men’s Test Team Of The Year, ICC Men’s T20I Team Of The Year.

The ICC posted photographs of Bumrah with each of his four awards - including two caps - and wrote on X, "Jasprit Bumrah receives his #ICCAwards and Team Of The Year caps for a stellar 2024."

Jasprit Bumrah receives his ICCAwards and Team Of The Year caps for a stellar 2024



ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer Of The Year

ICC Men’s Test Team Of The Year

ICC Men’s T20I Team Of The Year pic.twitter.com/WW5tz8hSFy — ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah's Peformance In 2024

Bumrah had an outstanding Test season last year, taking 71 wickets in 13 matches with the second-best effort coming from England's Gus Atkinson who claimed 52 wickets in 11 matches.

Bumrah averaged 14.92 in Tests in 2024 and ended the year with a strike rate of 30.1. He also became only the fourth Indian bowler to take 70 or more wickets in the conventional format in a calendar year after Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and R. Ashwin.

He had successful outings against England at home, taking 19 wickets in the five-Test series in the first half of 2024, and finished the year with 32 wickets in another five-Test affair in Australia.

Bumrah also reached the 200-wicket milestone in Tests during India's tour of Australia. Apart from his unmatched exploits with the red ball, Bumrah also played a pivotal role in India's title triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup.