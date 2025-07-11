Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Kapil Dev In Two Major Records, Achieves Milestone In IND VS ENG 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah has broken India Cricket Legend Kapil Dev’s two records by becoming the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test matches played on English soil and Most Test 5 wickets hauls by Indians in Away Tests. This remarkable feat was achieved during the ongoing third Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Bumrah took a fifer in the first inning of the Third test in the ongoing five- match Test series. Jasprit Bumrah looked out of touch on Day 1 just taking one wicket of Harry Brook but On Day 2 he wreacked havoc with his pace.

Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Record with Brilliant Performance at Lord’s

India started the second day strongly with Bumrah delivering a devastating spell that included three quick wickets. After dismissing England captain Ben Stokes with a superb delivery, Bumrah went on to claim the wickets of Joe Root and Chris Woakes, causing major damage to the English batting lineup. When India was finding it hard to get the tail out he dismissed Jofra Archer too.

His exceptional bowling helped Bumrah surpass the legendary Kapil Dev on this exclusive list. Before this match, Kapil Dev was the second most successful Indian bowler in England, having taken 43 wickets. Bumrah’s four-wicket haul in this innings elevated him to 46 wickets, placing him second only behind Ishant Sharma.

Most Test Wickets for India in England

Ishant Sharma – 51

Jasprit Bumrah – 46

Kapil Dev – 43

Mohammed Shami – 42

Anil Kumble – 36

Currently, Ishant Sharma leads with 51 wickets. With two matches still left in the series, Bumrah has a strong chance to overtake Ishant and claim the top spot. Kapil Dev holds third place, followed by Shami and Kumble, the only spinner in the top five.

Despite Bumrah’s early success, England managed to avoid a late collapse thanks to a resilient partnership between Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith. Both Smith and Carse went on to score attacking half centuries taking England To 387. Bumrah finished the innings with 5 wickets giving 74 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah has firmly established himself as the greatest Indian pacer of this era, showcasing unmatched skill and consistency across the globe. He holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in away Test matches, with an incredible 13 such performances. Bumrah has taken four five-wicket hauls each in England and Australia, three in South Africa, and two apiece in India and the West Indies. This remarkable achievement places him ahead of legendary bowlers like Kapil Dev, who has 12 five-wicket hauls, Anil Kumble with 10, and Ishant Sharma with 9. Bumrah’s ability to deliver match-winning spells in varied and challenging conditions proves why he belongs at the very top of Indian cricket’s bowling hierarchy.

Most 5-Wicket Hauls in Away Tests (for India):

13 – Jasprit Bumrah

12 – Kapil Dev

10 – Anil Kumble

9 – Ishant Sharm