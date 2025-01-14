India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for December 2024 for his commanding bowling displays in recently concluded 2024-24 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Bumrah overcame the competition from Australia skipper Pat Cummins and South Africa's Dane Paterson to win the award.

Over three Test matches in December 2024, Bumrah picked an impressive 22 wickets at an astonishing average of 14.22, single-handedly spearheading India’s bowling attack.

Premier pacer's brilliance was evident from the very start, with a standout performance in Adelaide. His four-wicket haul was instrumental in minimizing Australia’s lead in the first innings, keeping India within striking distance.

The 31-year-old Bumrah followed this up with a sensational display in Brisbane, where his six wickets in the first innings dismantled Australia’s batting order. He then picked three more scalps in the second innings to complete a nine-wicket match haul.

His efforts ensured the rain-affected match ended in a draw, keeping India alive in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Thereafter, Bumrah produced yet another stellar performance in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. He picked up four wickets in the first innings, providing a rare bright spot in an otherwise lacklustre bowling effort by the Indian team.

He then secured a five-wicket haul in the second innings, bowling Australia out for 234. Despite his heroics, India’s batting faltered as visitors suffered a 184-run defeat.

Say hello to the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2024!



A round of applause for Jasprit Bumrah! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2ZpYHVv2L1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2025

Overall, Bumrah emerged as the lone warrior for India as he consistently delivered match-defining performances during the Australia tour, which was very challenging for the visitors. His exceptional contributions not only earned him the Player of the Series award but also cemented his reputation as one of the finest bowlers in world cricket.

Bumrah also achieved a significant milestone during the series by taking his 200th Test wicket, becoming the fourth-fastest player to reach this landmark in terms of balls bowled. Remarkably, he also became the first bowler in history to claim 200 Test wickets at an average below 20.