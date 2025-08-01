Jasprit Bumrah To Be Dropped? BCCI Mulls Full-Series Fitness Rule After England Test Series

In the wake of India’s grueling five-Test series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly poised to overhaul its approach to managing Jasprit Bumrah’s workload. The development comes after the 31-year-old pace ace featured in only three of the five Tests — a decision pre-planned but one that stirred both logistical concerns and public debate.

Bumrah’s Limited Involvement Sparks Strategic Rethink

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the fifth Test at The Oval — confirmed just hours before the toss — highlighted deeper issues in India’s selection dynamics. While the team management was aware from the outset that Bumrah would only play three Tests, the unpredictability surrounding which matches he’d participate in disrupted planning. According to The Times of India, the BCCI is now leaning towards a decisive policy: pick Bumrah for a series only if he is fit to play the entire slate.

A BCCI source told TOI, “Strength and conditioning coaches can guide the load thresholds, but ultimately, selection must depend on Bumrah’s match fitness, to be cleared by the medical team ahead of every assignment.”

This revision comes amid increasing scrutiny, not just on Bumrah’s physical limitations but also on the optics of his sporadic availability — leading to suggestions he may be “picking and choosing” matches. India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate firmly rebutted that claim, stating, “It wasn’t Bumrah’s personal call. We discussed his availability as a team and made decisions based on his physical condition.”

The Numbers Behind the Concern: Bumrah’s Recent Workload

The scrutiny on Bumrah isn’t without precedent. After bowling 52 overs across five Tests during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, he was sidelined following the Sydney Test due to visible fatigue — even captured on stump mic audio saying, “I’m not able to push.”

In contrast, during the recent England tour, Bumrah bowled 33 overs across three days in Manchester, taking 14 wickets across the series at an average of 26. Despite his stellar performance, minor cramps and injury niggles during the fourth Test prompted another cautious rest.

India’s medical staff, with inputs from S&C coaches, is now emphasizing a steady weekly bowling load rather than reactive decision-making. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak explained during a press conference: “If a bowler preps for 30 overs a week and suddenly bowls 35 in an innings, the risk of injury spikes significantly. Monitoring those spikes is crucial.”

IPL, MI, and the ‘Money vs Country’ Narrative

Bumrah’s frequent unavailability for international fixtures — juxtaposed with full-fledged IPL seasons for Mumbai Indians — has reignited the old “club over country” debate. However, insiders argue that Bumrah’s workload in the IPL is tightly controlled, and the shorter format exerts less wear and tear on his body compared to the rigorous demands of Test cricket.

Still, the BCCI is caught in a balancing act: preserving one of world cricket’s most lethal pacers while ensuring he doesn’t become a part-time Test cricketer. With no five-Test series scheduled until at least July 2026, India has some breathing room to reevaluate long-term strategies.

What Lies Ahead: Bumrah’s Future in Red-Ball Cricket

India’s next Test assignment begins in October against the West Indies, followed by a two-match home series against South Africa in November. These shorter series provide ideal windows for assessing Bumrah’s role in red-ball cricket under the proposed policy shift.

If implemented, the “all-or-nothing” selection criteria could significantly impact how India builds bowling combinations and manages squad depth — especially in overseas tours where Bumrah’s presence is pivotal.