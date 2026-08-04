/Jasprit Bumrah to Hardik Pandya: Full list of injured Indian players amid growing concerns for Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir

Indian cricket is grappling with a mounting injury crisis, with several key players sidelined ahead of packed and crucial international assignments, including the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka starting August 15 in Galle (part of the World Test Championship).
From premier pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, several key match-winners are currently sidelined or recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
The situation has raised alarm bells for captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, both of whom face tactical headaches due to constantly shifting squad combinations.
The Injured List: Key Players Sidelined
Jasprit Bumrah (Knee Injury)
The biggest blow to India's World Test Championship aspirations comes in the form of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah sustained an impact injury on his left knee while fielding during the second ODI against England, ruling him out of the upcoming two-match Test series in Sri Lanka.
Hardik Pandya (Back spasms followed by quadriceps/leg strain)
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been out of international action since the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. Currently based in Bengaluru for recovery and fitness management, his absence leaves a glaring hole in India's pace-bowling all-rounder options.
Nitish Kumar Reddy (Quadriceps Injury)
Looked upon as the ideal back-up to Hardik Pandya, young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up a quadriceps injury during Afghanistan ODIs. His injury deprives the team of a seam-bowling all-rounder in vital away conditions.
Washington Sundar (Hamstring Injury)
Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar, who suffered a hamstring injury during the England series, has also been ruled out of at least the opening Test against Sri Lanka.
Harshit Rana & Varun Chakaravarthy (Hamstring Issues)
Pacer Harshit Rana and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy both suffered hamstring injuries during the recent white-ball fixtures against England, landing them back at the BCCI Centre of Excellence for assessment and rehabilitation.
Akash Deep - Lower-back stress reaction recurrence)
Akash Deep has had long layoff after missing all of IPL 2026. Still in extended rehab at the CoE and unavailable for Sri Lanka.
Riyan Parag - Right shoulder surgery (June 2026)
After managing the issue for around two years, plus a hamstring problem in IPL. Long-term rehab; expected to miss a significant portion of the domestic season.
Sai Sudharsan (Toe injury)
Named in the Sri Lanka squad subject to fitness clearance.
Growing tension for Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir
Captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir are reportedly "displeased" with the repeated injuries that have disrupted combinations and prevented a full-strength side.
The frequency of setbacks- particularly soft-tissue issues like hamstrings and quads - has raised questions about injury management, whether players are being rushed back amid intense competition for places, and overall fitness standards.
Reports indicate that head physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain and experts at the BCCI Centre of Excellence are under the scanner. The team management is expected to provide feedback, with accountability becoming a talking point after recent support-staff changes.
Gill himself has previously highlighted fitness concerns publicly, and the pair’s frustration stems from the impact on preparations for a non-stop remainder of 2026 (Sri Lanka Tests, white-ball series vs AFG, New Zealand tour, and beyond, all building toward the 2027 ODI World Cup).
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