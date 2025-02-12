In a shocking turn of events, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been left out of the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 despite being medically cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The decision, taken by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his panel, has sparked widespread debate, with fans and experts questioning whether the move was too cautious or a necessary precaution.

Bumrah’s Medical Clearance: What Went Wrong?

The NCA, which oversees the rehabilitation of injured players, had reportedly given Bumrah a clean bill of health, declaring him “medically fit.” However, match fitness—an entirely different benchmark—was where the concerns lay. According to reports, Bumrah had not yet bowled at full intensity in a competitive environment, raising doubts about his ability to endure the rigors of a high-stakes tournament like the Champions Trophy.

A top BCCI source revealed to PTI, "Bumrah’s scan reports were clear, and he had completed his rehabilitation. However, the NCA left the final decision to the selectors, as he had not yet been tested in a match situation."

Ajit Agarkar’s Tough Call: Playing It Safe or Overcautious?

With the NCA refusing to fully endorse Bumrah’s match readiness, the final call was left to Agarkar and his selection panel. A meeting in Ahmedabad between Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and captain Rohit Sharma reportedly sealed the pacer’s fate. Given the stakes, the selectors opted against the risk of including an underprepared player in the squad.

Bumrah, who has already undergone lower back surgery in 2022, sustained another stress-related injury during the Sydney Test against Australia. The Indian management was wary of a repeat of the 2022 scenario, where a premature return led to a prolonged absence just before the T20 World Cup.

A BCCI insider explained, "The NCA had once pushed Bumrah for the bilateral series against Australia before the 2022 T20 World Cup, and he broke down, missing almost a year of cricket. Agarkar didn't want to take that chance again."

Who Replaces Bumrah? The Squad Shake-Up

With Bumrah ruled out, Harshit Rana has been named as his replacement, marking a significant shift in India's bowling attack. In another unexpected move, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been drafted into the squad in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal, bolstering India’s spin options for the Dubai leg of the tournament.

Updated India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Shubman Gill (Vice-captain)

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (WK)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Mohammed Shami

Arshdeep Singh

Ravindra Jadeja

Varun Chakaravarthy

Non-Travelling Reserves:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mohammed Siraj

Shivam Dube (standby, may be called up if needed in Dubai)

What Lies Ahead for Bumrah?

While the Champions Trophy is off the table, the BCCI is expected to monitor Bumrah’s recovery closely with an eye on the T20 World Cup later this year. The premier fast bowler remains a critical part of India’s long-term plans, and the management will ensure he returns only when fully match-ready.

For now, India’s pace attack will have to navigate the Champions Trophy without its most lethal weapon. Whether Agarkar’s bold call pays off remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—this decision will be scrutinized heavily in the coming weeks.