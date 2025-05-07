In a pulsating 56th match of IPL 2025, the Gujarat Titans emerged victorious in a dramatic last-ball finish against the Mumbai Indians, despite a sensational performance from Jasprit Bumrah. The match, played under overcast skies, saw a rain interruption that added further tension to an already gripping contest.

Chasing a revised target after the rain break, Gujarat Titans faced early pressure when they lost Sai Sudharsan in just the second over. The situation worsened as MI’s strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah delivered a game-changing spell. Bumrah clean bowled both Shubman Gill and Shahrukh Khan, swinging the momentum in Mumbai's favour and reminding everyone why he's one of the most feared pacers in the league.

Bumrah’s two dismissals not only put MI in contention but also helped him reach a significant personal milestone. With 43 clean-bowled dismissals in the IPL, he has now surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar (41) to move to fourth on the all-time list. He now trails only Lasith Malinga (63), Sunil Narine (53), and Piyush Chawla (50).

Despite MI’s resurgence, Gujarat Titans kept their composure. A steady middle-order effort led by Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford ensured the chase remained on track. In the end, GT held their nerve in a last-ball finish to clinch a memorable win.

With their thrilling win over the Mumbai Indians, the Gujarat Titans have climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points. Meanwhile, the defeat has pushed the Mumbai Indians down to fourth place, below the Punjab Kings, with 14 points. As the playoff race intensifies, MI now face a must-win scenario in their remaining two matches to secure qualification. In contrast, the Gujarat Titans need just one win from their remaining three games to officially book their spot in the playoffs.