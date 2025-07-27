India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah saw one of the most remarkable streaks of his Test career come to an end during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. For the first time in 47 Tests, Bumrah conceded over 100 runs in a single innings, finishing with figures of 2/112 from 33 overs as England posted a monumental total of 669 runs in their first innings.

A Rare Off Day for India’s Spearhead

Bumrah, who has been India’s most consistent wicket-taker in the longest format, has built a reputation for relentless accuracy and control. Before this match, the 31-year-old had never allowed 100 or more runs in a Test innings, a record unmatched by any Indian fast bowler in the modern era.

England’s aggressive batting approach, led by Ben Stokes’ masterful 141, broke that streak. Bumrah’s economy rate crept over three runs per over as the English batters counter-attacked effectively, forcing him to bowl long spells in testing conditions.

India’s Bowling Struggles

India’s bowlers, including Bumrah, endured a torrid time as England piled up runs relentlessly. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja also went for plenty as Stokes, Ollie Pope, and Zak Crawley powered England to a commanding first-innings lead of 311 runs. Bumrah did achieve a personal milestone during the innings by equalling Ishant Sharma’s record of 51 Test wickets in England, becoming only the third Asian bowler after Wasim Akram and Ishant to reach the milestone.

What Lies Ahead?

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul put on an unbroken 174-run stand after India collapsed to 0/2, taking the team to 174/2 at stumps. Rahul’s composed 87* off 172 balls and Gill’s fluent strokeplay marked India’s highest-ever partnership after such a start, cutting England’s lead to 137 runs and displaying remarkable resilience against a challenging English attack.

India will resume Day 5 at 174/2, still trailing by 137 runs but with hopes of salvaging a draw or even pushing for an improbable victory if their middle order steps up. England, on the other hand, will be desperate for early breakthroughs to seal the series.