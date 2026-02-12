Jasprit Bumrah's stunning catch during T20 WC 2026 clash vs Namibia leaves Axar Patel in awe - WATCH priceless reaction

India maintained absolute control in their T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, securing a massive 93-run victory. While the scorecard reflected a clinical team performance, the highlight of the night was a viral moment in the field involving Jasprit Bumrah and a shell-shocked Axar Patel.

The Viral Moment: Bumrah’s Defensive Brilliance

The incident took place during the 13th over of the Namibian chase. Batter Malan Kruger attempted a slog sweep against Axar Patel but only managed to find a thick top edge that soared high into the Delhi night sky. Jasprit Bumrah, positioned under the lights, appeared to momentarily lose sight of the ball. However, the premier fast bowler maintained his composure and executed a perfectly timed diving catch to complete the dismissal.

Axar Patel’s immediate reaction to the catch went viral on social media platforms. The left-arm spinner stood with his mouth wide open, visibly shocked that Bumrah, who is not typically regarded as the most agile fielder in the squad, had pulled off such an athletic feat. The astonishment soon turned into applause as the entire Indian team gathered to celebrate the effort.

Match Summary: India’s Batting Dominance

Earlier in the evening, India posted a daunting total of 209 for 9. The innings was powered by a blistering start from Ishan Kishan, who smashed 61 off just 24 balls, including six boundaries and five sixes. Hardik Pandya provided the late-innings impetus with a 28-ball 52, a performance that eventually earned him the Player of the Match award. Sanju Samson also contributed a quickfire 22 off 8 deliveries.

Namibia’s captain Gerhard Erasmus was the standout performer for the bowling side, returning exceptional figures of 4 for 20 in his 4 overs to keep the Indian total from crossing the 220 mark.

The Chase: Namibia Crumbles Under Pressure

Namibia’s pursuit of 210 never truly gathered momentum. While Louren Steenkamp (29) and Jan Frylinck (22) provided some early resistance, the introduction of India’s spinners ended any hope of a competitive chase. Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 7 in just 2 overs, while Axar Patel capitalized on the pressure to claim 2 for 20.

The chase eventually folded in the 19th over, with Namibia dismissed for 116. Hardik Pandya capped off his all-round display by picking up the final two wickets of the innings.

Final Scorecard Highlights:

India: 209-9 (20 Overs)

Ishan Kishan: 61 (24)

Hardik Pandya: 52 (28)

Gerhard Erasmus: 4/20 (4 overs)

Namibia: 116-10 (18.2 Overs)

Louren Steenkamp: 29 (20)

Varun Chakaravarthy: 3/7 (2 overs)

Axar Patel: 2/20 (3 overs)

Result: India won by 93 runs

Player of the Match: Hardik Pandya