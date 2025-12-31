Advertisement
Jasprit Bumrah's Test Throne Under Threat: Faces New Challenge to No.1 Test Spot From This Pakistan Star
MITCHELL STARC ICC TEST RANKINGS

Jasprit Bumrah's Test Throne Under Threat: Faces New Challenge to No.1 Test Spot From This Pakistan Star

The latest rankings also showed changes among other Australian bowlers. Captain Pat Cummins dropped two positions to 4th place after missing the Boxing Day Test.

Dec 31, 2025
  • On the batting front, the ICC Test rankings witnessed shifts as well.
  • Amid these changes, India’s Test captain Shubman Gill moved up one position to enter the top 10.
Trending Photos

Jasprit Bumrah's Test Throne Under Threat: Faces New Challenge to No.1 Test Spot From This Pakistan StarCredits - Twitter

Australia’s premier left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has surged to the No. 2 spot in the latest ICC Test bowlers’ rankings, drawing closer to India’s pace maestro Jasprit Bumrah. The updated rankings, released on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, reflect Starc’s dominant performance in the recent Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he claimed four wickets across two innings. With 843 rating points, Starc continues to anchor Australia’s pace attack.

Starc Approaches Bumrah at the Top
Despite Starc’s ascent, Jasprit Bumrah remains firmly at the world No. 1 position with 879 rating points. The 32-year-old Indian pacer’s consistent form suggests he is unlikely to be displaced in the near future.

Movement Among Australian Bowlers
The latest rankings also showed changes among other Australian bowlers. Captain Pat Cummins dropped two positions to 4th place after missing the Boxing Day Test, while Scott Boland climbed two spots, securing the No. 7 position in the world.

England’s Bowling Surge
England’s bowlers enjoyed notable movements as well. Gus Atkinson jumped four places to reach 12th, while teammate Brydon Carse moved up six spots to 23rd. The standout rise came from Josh Tongue, who vaulted 13 places into the top 30 following a five-wicket haul and a Player of the Match performance in the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG.

Shubman Gill Enters Top 10 Batters
On the batting front, the ICC Test rankings witnessed shifts as well. Harry Brook climbed three spots to become the world’s No. 2 Test batter, while Australia’s Steve Smith dropped two positions to 5th, and teammate Alex Carey fell four places after a difficult Melbourne Test.

Amid these changes, India’s Test captain Shubman Gill moved up one position to enter the top 10. Gill’s rise caps off a stellar 2025 season in which he finished as the highest run-scorer in Tests, cementing his place among the world’s elite batters.

The latest ICC Test rankings highlight the continued dominance of stars like Jasprit Bumrah and the emergence of rising talents like Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, the performances of Mitchell Starc, Josh Tongue, and Scott Boland demonstrate that the competition at the top remains fierce, keeping fans eagerly anticipating upcoming Test series.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

