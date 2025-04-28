In an emotional and powerful message, Sanjana Ganesan, renowned sports broadcaster and wife of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, responded to the social media trolls who mocked her infant son, Angad, following an IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 27, 2025. The incident highlights the increasing online toxicity and the need for greater empathy, especially when it comes to children and families in the public eye.

The Controversy: Mocking a Child's Innocent Expression

The IPL clash between MI and LSG was a thrilling encounter that saw Jasprit Bumrah perform spectacularly with the ball. However, instead of focusing on the match's thrilling moments, certain social media users targeted Angad's facial expressions in a few seconds of footage shared online. While it’s common for celebrities to face scrutiny, this incident crossed a line, with some individuals even attaching terms like "depression" and "trauma" to the one-and-a-half-year-old's expressions.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ganesan expressed her dismay over the situation, urging people to reconsider their actions. “Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment,” she wrote. “Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the internet is a despicable, vile place to be.” Ganesan further emphasized that they were at the stadium to support Bumrah and not to entertain or be the subject of online mockery.

A Mother's Plea for Compassion

Sanjana Ganesan's plea for kindness resonated deeply with many, especially as she condemned the use of serious mental health terms in such a trivializing manner. "Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we’re becoming as a community, and it’s honestly really sad," she remarked, making it clear that those criticizing her child knew nothing about their personal lives.

This bold stand against online trolling is a reminder that behind every public figure is a family, and it’s essential to extend the same respect and empathy that we would want for ourselves.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stunning Performance

Amidst the controversy, Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliant performance on the field continued to shine. In MI’s dominant 54-run win over LSG, Bumrah claimed four wickets, becoming the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in IPL history. With figures of 4-0-22-4, he led MI’s attack, dismantling the LSG middle-order and helping his team defend a formidable target of 216 runs. This victory marked MI’s fifth successive win, further solidifying Bumrah’s status as one of the IPL’s most successful bowlers.

Bumrah's performance was a testament to his consistency and skill, with notable dismissals including key LSG players like Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Abdul Samad. His ability to control the game under pressure was praised not only by fans but also by his MI teammate Will Jacks, who expressed admiration for Bumrah’s bowling prowess, stating, “He’s incredibly skillful… he’s just amazing to watch.”

Behind the Scenes: A Family Affair

Off the field, the Bumrah-Ganesan family’s presence at the match added a personal touch to the game. Sanjana and Angad were seen supporting Jasprit from the stands, with the little one sporting an MI jersey—a heartwarming image that went viral on social media. However, instead of focusing on this beautiful family moment, some chose to attack the innocence of a child, highlighting the dark side of social media engagement.

Despite the negativity, Ganesan’s powerful message served as a timely reminder about boundaries and respect. She clarified that their visit to the stadium was solely to cheer for Bumrah, not to be the subject of viral content or mockery. "Please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else," she concluded.