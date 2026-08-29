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  • /Javed Miandad tn tears defending Imran Khan after sons' viral interview, says, 'He is an honest man' - WATCH

Javed Miandad tn tears defending Imran Khan after sons' viral interview, says, 'He is an honest man' - WATCH

Speaking on the Narrative YouTube channel, the former Pakistan batter rejected the suggestion that Imran had engaged in corrupt practices. Miandad also questioned what purpose was being served by keeping the former captain behind bars.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 09:37 AM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
Javed Miandad tn tears defending Imran Khan after sons' viral interview, says, 'He is an honest man' - WATCH
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Javed Miandad tn tears defending Imran Khan after sons' viral interview, says, 'He is an honest man' - WATCH
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