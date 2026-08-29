/Javed Miandad tn tears defending Imran Khan after sons' viral interview, says, 'He is an honest man' - WATCH

Javed Miandad was overcome with emotion while discussing the plight of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan, strongly defending the character of his longtime teammate and questioning the circumstances surrounding his imprisonment.
The two Pakistan greats were central figures during an era when the national side established itself as one of the most intimidating teams in international cricket. Their association stretched across a significant period of Pakistan's cricketing rise, with Imran eventually leading the country to its only ODI World Cup triumph in 1992.
Imran, now 73, later moved into politics and became Pakistan's Prime Minister. He has remained incarcerated in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted on corruption charges, which he denies. Before being returned to prison, he underwent a medical examination in Islamabad.
Miandad Defends Imran's Integrity
Miandad's emotional reaction came shortly after an interview involving Imran's sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, received widespread attention following its broadcast by Sky Sports.
Speaking on the Narrative YouTube channel, the former Pakistan batter rejected the suggestion that Imran had engaged in corrupt practices. Miandad also questioned what purpose was being served by keeping the former captain behind bars.
'He is an honest man. He is not someone who engages in corrupt practices, otherwise he would have done a lot of things. What will happen if you let him out? Will he eat or damage someone? He is also someone's son. I always think about what he must be doing,' Miandad said.
Today, Javed Miandad hit such a six that he won the hearts of the entire nation@ImranKhanPTI @ImranRiazKhan @PTIOfficialUSA pic.twitter.com/vR24GZm6JI— Dr. Naghma M (@mali03) August 28, 2026
Imran has consistently rejected the allegations against him and has described the legal action as politically motivated.
Miandad's remarks came at a time when the former Pakistan leader's health and prison conditions have once again become a major talking point within the cricketing community. Reports have also highlighted international concern over whether Imran is receiving adequate medical attention.
Imran Khan's Sons Raise Concerns
Sulaiman and Kasim appeared on Sky Sports during the lunch interval of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's on Thursday. Former England captain Michael Atherton conducted the interview.
During the conversation, the brothers spoke about their father's condition and alleged that the Pakistan government was attempting to silence him. Kasim claimed that Imran's circumstances inside prison had deteriorated considerably.
'They are not even acting with any kind of strategy anymore. It is not very clear what they are doing, just blatantly trying to kill him in there. Keep him in as long as possible and silence him. The last time he was able to speak to our aunties and anyone else, he said the conditions have severely worsened recently. He has been relating it to other political prisoners who have been killed or who have died in prison. Right now, it is worse than ever, completely isolating him for more than 23 hours a day in a cell,' Kasim said in the interview.
He further spoke about his father's health, describing concerns involving his eye and his mental state.
'Right now, it's really crucial for us that he gets proper treatment. He had an eye patch on for the eye situation, seemed visibly stressed, and that is something that is very hard for us to imagine because he embodies a very calm, assured presence every time I have ever seen him, including being at gunpoint. A car we were in was robbed, and he was the calmest person there, including the robbers,' he added.
The broadcast also triggered a dispute involving the Pakistan Cricket Board, which objected to the segment. The PCB reportedly warned that Pakistan could refuse to return to the field after the lunch interval, although the players eventually resumed the match.
Pat Cummins Joins Medical Care Appeal
Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins also publicly backed the campaign seeking appropriate medical treatment for Imran. His intervention followed an appeal from former international captains, including India's Sunil Gavaskar, who have called on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure humane treatment and proper medical care for the former all rounder.
'Adding my support here to GC (Greg Chappell) and the other former international captains. I hope the court-ordered medical assessment is allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves,' Cummins posted on X, quoting a short clip of Chappell in which he is seen expressing his own concerns about Imran's well-being.
Current reporting puts the number of former international captains involved in the renewed appeal at 22. The group has called for proper medical treatment for Imran after his recent examination at a government hospital and return to Adiala prison.
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