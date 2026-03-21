'Jay Shah & Co have...': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan breaks silence on his commentary exit; blames BCCI yet again amidst racisim allegations

Former Indian leg-spinner and veteran commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has clarified that his decision to retire from BCCI commentary duties stems from a personal conflict with a specific board employee, not the BCCI administration or ICC chairman Jay Shah.

Viral X Post Sparks Controversy

The controversy erupted on Friday when Sivaramakrishnan announced his exit via a post on X: "I am retiring from commentary for BCCI."

He followed up shortly after with a pointed accusation: "If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason?"

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Don’t bring the BCCI Administration into the picture. It’s a one on one with an employee of the BCCI. Jay Shah and Co. have nothing to do with this issue. I am taking control of my life and I think I am entitled to do it. — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 21, 2026

Claims of Being Overlooked for Key Roles

The remarks quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate and backlash on social media. Many fans interpreted the comments as criticism of the BCCI leadership, particularly targeting Jay Shah who served as BCCI secretary before becoming ICC chairman and is often viewed as a powerful figure in Indian cricket due to his family's political influence. The posts fueled a wave of support for Sivaramakrishnan and sharp criticism directed at Shah and the board.

Clarification: Not a Dig at BCCI or Jay Shah

To address the growing speculation and misdirected anger, Sivaramakrishnan issued a clarification on Saturday: "Don’t bring the BCCI Administration into the picture. It’s a one-on-one with an employee of the BCCI. Jay Shah and Co. have nothing to do with this issue. I am taking control of my life, and I think I am entitled to do it."

‘One-on-One’ Conflict with BCCI Employee

He has not publicly identified the employee in question, though his ongoing posts suggest he may do so in the future.

A Distinguished Career On and Off the Field

Sivaramakrishnan, now 60, enjoyed a notable international career highlighted by his starring role in India's 1984-85 Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket triumph in Australia, where he claimed 10 wickets across five matches at an outstanding economy rate of 3.87. Domestically, he delivered a memorable performance with 12 wickets in a Test against England at Wankhede Stadium. Overall, he represented India in 9 Tests and 16 ODIs before his international stint concluded.

Long Stint in Commentary but Limited Opportunities

After transitioning to commentary, he spent over two decades with the BCCI panel but claims he was consistently overlooked for high-visibility roles like toss presentations and pitch reports, even as newcomers were preferred including during Ravi Shastri's tenure as head coach.

Debate Over Fairness in Cricket Broadcasting

His announcements have reignited discussions about fairness, opportunities, and potential biases in cricket broadcasting under the BCCI. Fans and observers are now watching closely to see if Sivaramakrishnan reveals more details about the individual he holds responsible for hampering his commentary opportunities.