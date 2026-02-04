Jay Shah In Mumbai worried about India-Pakistan: Pakistan media blatantly sells lies on Live TV; Know truth behind it

As the diplomatic standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) reaches a critical juncture, segments of the Pakistani media have been accused of disseminating fabricated reports to project a position of strength. During a recent broadcast on ARY News, a panel of experts made bold but ultimately false assertions regarding the whereabouts and activities of the sport's most powerful stakeholders.

The Fabricated "Emergency Meeting" in Mumbai

The primary architect of these claims, Nauman Niaz, reported to a national audience that the upper echelons of the ICC and BCCI had rushed to Mumbai for crisis talks. According to Niaz, the potential loss of the India vs Pakistan fixture on February 15 has caused an economic panic that forced global leaders to convene.

“I have breaking news that Jay Shah, who is the ICC chair, Sanjog Gopta, the CEO and the head of the digital project of the BCCI, have convened in Mumbai. Why? Because the official broadcasters cannot afford not to have the India vs Pakistan match. Lastly, if I have to wind up, they are worried that if the India-Pakistan game doesn’t happen, forget broadcasting rights, it’s also about their economy,” Niaz asserted during the broadcast.

Niaz further cited specific regulatory frameworks to suggest that Pakistan would not face the full brunt of penalties. “As per ICC’s article 2.9, 2.10 on penalties, it states that the commercial values must be preserved. Another article, 11.2, for members, states that, since the teams have signed a participation agreement, you must abide by all clauses and fulfil your obligations. Failure to do so will lead to punishments, and Pakistan could lose up to 20 to 40 million dollars. But this won’t happen. There would be negotiations. And it’s also about getting Bangladesh back. There will be discussions about India and Pakistan not travelling to each other’s countries, and who knows, also in the World Test Championships.”

The Reality: ICC Leadership in Milan

Contrary to the reports of an emergency session in Mumbai, both ICC Chair Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta were confirmed to be in Milan, Italy. They are currently attending an International Olympic Committee (IOC) session to discuss the sport's global expansion and its future in the Olympic Games.

Verification of their location came directly from Cricket Germany, which shared images of their leadership meeting with the ICC officials in Europe. The German board’s official Instagram post clarified the nature of the visit: “We’re proud to share that our President, Mr. Severin Weib, together with our Vice President Dr. Vignaesh Sankaran, were honoured with an audience ICC Chair Mr. Jay Shah and CEO Mr. Sanjoy Gupta. The meeting focused on the development of German cricket, fostering constructive dialogue, a shared vision, and important steps forward for the game in Germany.”

Further reports indicate that the ICC leadership also conducted developmental meetings with representatives from Cricket Sweden, Cricket Denmark, and Cricket Jersey while in Milan, moving entirely independently of the rumored Mumbai crisis talks.

Pakistan’s Official Squad

Despite the media frenzy and the boycott threats, the following 15-member squad remains the official list for the Men in Green:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, and Usman Tariq.