Jay Shah Named to WEF Young Global Leaders Class of 2026: ICC Chairman honoured for ransforming Global Cricket

The World Economic Forum has inducted Jay Shah into the Young Global Leaders Class of 2026. Shah has been instrumental in overseeing IPL operations, championing the growth of women’s cricket, and finalizing significant media rights agreements. Additionally, he has been a central figure in the movement to reintegrate cricket into the Olympic program, with the sport confirmed for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Jay Shah, has officially been named to the Young Global Leaders Class of 2026. This distinction celebrates his increasing impact on the global evolution of the sport.

Previously recognized as the youngest person to serve as secretary for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Shah has spearheaded various landmark shifts within the game. Beyond his work with the IPL and women's sports, he successfully navigated complex media rights negotiations and pushed for the inclusion of cricket in the LA 2028 Summer Olympics.

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Professional Impact and Official Statements

A formal press release noted:

"Shah's selection underscores his growing influence in international cricket administration. As ICC Chairman, he has focused on expanding the sport's global footprint, strengthening international partnerships, and positioning cricket for long-term growth across established and emerging markets,"

The announcement further emphasized his efforts regarding the Olympic Games:

"He has also played a key role in cricket's re-induction into the Olympics for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics. Through this recognition, Shah joins a global network of leaders driving impact across sectors, reinforcing India's presence on influential international platforms while lending further momentum to the growth of the game,"

Global Context of the YGL Class

The Young Global Leaders (YGL) assembly for this year consists of 118 professionals under age 40, representing 55 different nations. These individuals represent diverse sectors including business, public service, culture, and science, and are recognized as catalysts for global change.

The official release noted:

"This year's cohort includes global figures such as Tomas Okmanas, Co-Founder and CEO of Nord Security; Thea LaFond; Jennifer Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of WIZ.AI; and Professor Sally Nuamah, among others,"