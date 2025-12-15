Jay Shah Presents Team India Jerseys And T20I World Cup Ticket To Lionel Messi, Suarez And De Paul In Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented Indian cricket team jerseys to football superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, marking a symbolic meeting of two of India’s most loved sports, cricket and football.

Messi’s visit to the capital added another memorable chapter to his GOAT India Tour 2025, as he also met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley. The Delhi leg marks the conclusion of Messi’s multi-city India tour, which also included stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

A Special Exchange of Sporting Icons

During the interaction, Jay Shah presented Messi, Suarez and De Paul with Indian cricket jerseys bearing their names and iconic numbers. Messi received No. 10, Suarez No. 9, and De Paul No. 7. Messi was also gifted a special autographed cricket bat, creating a unique moment that blended footballing greatness with India’s cricketing legacy.

Adding to the occasion, Shah extended a formal invitation to Messi for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, presenting him with the first ticket to the tournament. Messi was specifically given tickets for the India vs USA clash, a thoughtful gesture considering his current club commitments in the United States.

Grand Reception at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Messi, along with Suarez and De Paul, entered the stadium to a deafening roar from fans. As seen in earlier legs of the tour, Messi delighted the crowd with a light kickabout alongside youngsters on the field. The trio also took turns kicking footballs into the stands, with each moment drawing louder cheers from the packed venue.

Messi’s India tour began in Kolkata, where his arrival triggered massive fan turnout across the city. However, the event at Salt Lake Stadium turned chaotic after Messi left early, leading to unrest among fans who struggled to catch a glimpse of the football icon amid heavy VIP presence on the pitch.

In contrast, the Hyderabad leg proved to be a joyous celebration. Messi participated in a 7-on-7 exhibition match, met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and interacted with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, all while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere created by passionate supporters.

Electric Celebrations at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai witnessed another unforgettable spectacle at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where Messi, Suarez and De Paul were greeted with an electric atmosphere. The event opened with popular music by DJ Chetas and colourful cultural performances before a friendly football match between Indian Stars and Mitra Stars, led by Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri.

Messi shared a special moment with Chhetri, presenting him with a signed Argentina jersey, and later thrilled fans by kicking footballs into the stands.

The Mumbai event concluded on a historic note as Sachin Tendulkar presented Messi with a Team India jersey, followed by iconic photographs featuring Tendulkar, Devendra Fadnavis, Messi and his teammates, a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of sporting unity. With New Delhi as the final stop, Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 ends as a landmark celebration of football, cricket and fan passion across the country.