Champions Trophy 2025: India lifted their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Stadium. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue continued their unbeaten run in the tournament and scripted history by adding another ICC trophy to their cabinet.

Rohit Sharma’s Blazing Knock Sets the Tone

Chasing a challenging target of 252 on a tricky surface, Rohit Sharma led from the front with a scintillating half-century. The Indian skipper came out all guns blazing against the New Zealand pacers, scoring a rapid 76 off 83 balls. His aggressive intent put the BlackCaps on the back foot early, as he struck three sixes and seven fours en route to his first-ever half-century in a Champions Trophy.

Rohit’s knock set the foundation for India’s successful chase, despite losing wickets at crucial junctures. Contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya ensured India crossed the finish line with six wickets down and an over to spare.

Jay Shah’s Celebration Goes Viral

Following India’s triumph, a moment featuring BCCI Chairman Jay Shah took social media by storm. A viral video captured Shah hugging Shreyas Iyer during the post-match celebrations before winking at the camera. The clip quickly became a meme sensation, with fans jokingly calling him the "scriptwriter" behind India’s victory.

Over the years, memes about Jay Shah’s supposed “influence” over Indian cricket have become popular whenever Team India is playing in an ICC tournament. This time was no different, as social media was flooded with hilarious reactions after India’s title win.

Jay shah winking at camera after India wins pic.twitter.com/w8Br8eBfUZ — Tony Stark (@ironman_0306) March 9, 2025

India’s Dominant Campaign

India’s journey to the title was nothing short of dominant. The Rohit-led side remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their group-stage matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. In the semi-finals, they overcame Australia before defeating New Zealand once again in the final.

India’s Third Champions Trophy Title

With this victory, India have now won the ICC Champions Trophy three times – first in 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka), then in 2013 under MS Dhoni, and now in 2025 under Rohit Sharma. The win not only reaffirms India’s dominance in white-ball cricket but also serves as a perfect response after their heartbreak in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

As celebrations continue, the focus will now shift to India’s next big challenge on the international stage, with fans eagerly awaiting what’s next for this star-studded squad.