Jaydev Unadkat Breaks All-Time Record In SMAT, Surpasses Siddarth Kaul

Jaydev Unadkat has etched his name into Indian domestic cricket history, becoming the highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). The Saurashtra captain achieved the monumental feat during the clash against Delhi on Sunday, November 30, surpassing long-time leader Siddarth Kaul. Unadkat struck at a crucial stage of the match, dismissing Delhi skipper Nitish Rana to claim his 121st SMAT wicket, a record that now places him on top of the all-time bowling charts in India’s premier T20 domestic competition.

Players with most wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy:

1 - Jaydev Unadkat: 121 wickets

2 - Siddharth Kaul: 120 wickets

3 - Piyush Chawla: 113 wickets

4 - Lukman Meriwala: 108 wickets

5 - Chama Milind: 107 wickets

Testament to Consistency & Longevity

Unadkat’s rise to the top reflects immense consistency across seasons. From leading Saurashtra to multiple domestic titles to being the trusted strike bowler in pressure moments, his evolution has been steady and impactful. In a format where bowlers often struggle to maintain long-term success, Unadkat has showcased skill, intelligent variations and discipline, making him a premier domestic pacer for more than a decade.

His ability to deliver breakthroughs in the powerplay and death overs has transformed him from an underrated figure to a domestic cricket icon.

Match Summary

Despite Jaydev Unadkat’s record milestone, Saurashtra lost to Delhi by 10 runs. Powered by Nitish Rana’s 76 and strong cameos from multiple batters, Delhi set a challenging target. Saurashtra began well, but regular wickets derailed the chase, finishing at 197/6. Suyash Sharma’s 3/20 proved decisive in Delhi’s victory.