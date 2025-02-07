‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’: ICC Unveils Official Song For Champions Trophy 2025

On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) launched the official song for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The official song ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’, has been sung by Atif Aslam. The much-awaited tournament is slated to take place from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE.

Abdullah Siddiqui has produced the song while it is penned by Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad. There will be a total of eight teams who will lock horns with each other in an intense 15 games across 19 days.

“I am very fond of cricket and I always wanted to be a fast bowler. Having the passion and understanding of the game – I feel connected to the adrenaline of the crowd, their cheers and the feeling of being a fan. I used to wait for matches in particular the India versus Pakistan game which was always full of emotions and sentimental value. And that is why I am very excited to have been a part of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 official song”, Atif Aslam said.

Atif Aslam #ChampionsTrophy



A legendary voice for the soundtrack of an iconic tournament



The official #ChampionsTrophy song, out on February 7! pic.twitter.com/UWf8nlXrfq — ICC (ICC) February 6, 2025

During the launch of the song, ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said, “Excitement is building ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and today we are delighted to launch the official event song. With 12 days to go until the start of the event, fans can expect a song that represents the Pakistan identity and a true celebration of the Champions Trophy. We encourage fans to get their tickets now and not miss out.”

Talking about Pakistan cricket, they have suffered a huge blow as Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy after going down with an ankle injury.

“Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (3 January)," the PCB said in a statement.

“His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements."