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India-Pakistan players avoid 'handshake', choose warm hug instead at The Hundred

In an image that has swiftly captured global attention across digital media platforms, senior Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues and Pakistani all rounder Fatima Sana shared an affectionate embrace following their encounter in The Hundred competition on Thursday evening.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 08:33 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 08:34 AM IST
India-Pakistan players avoid 'handshake', choose warm hug instead at The Hundred
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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