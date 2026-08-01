/India-Pakistan players avoid 'handshake', choose warm hug instead at The Hundred

In an image that has swiftly captured global attention across digital media platforms, senior Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues and Pakistani all rounder Fatima Sana shared an affectionate embrace following their encounter in The Hundred competition on Thursday evening. The brief post match interaction between the two international stars at the Rose Bowl has ignited widespread public discussion, offering a rare moment of camaraderie against the backdrop of long standing diplomatic friction between their respective nations.
Informal restrictions on friendly interactions between Indian and Pakistani cricketers have largely persisted, particularly following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in 2025. While athletes in several other sports disciplines have gradually restored formal handshakes and courteous exchanges, international cricket has remained visibly cautious. In this sensitive environment, the warm connection between Rodrigues and Sana has been widely viewed by supporters as a refreshing display of sportsmanship.
Everyone debating if Fatima Sana and jemimah Rodrigues would shake hands and they straight up HUGGED?!— A. (@anhnjo) July 30, 2026
Keep politics out of sports FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/XCE2lswGlg
Ownership Investment Context and League Integration
The viral moment also arrives against the backdrop of earlier administrative apprehensions surrounding player participation in the tournament. Following substantial financial investments by Indian franchise owners into teams within The Hundred, initial reports speculated that an informal shadow ban similar to the Indian Premier League policy might affect Pakistani cricketers.
However, those concerns were officially dispelled when Sunrisers Leeds, owned by the Sun Group, signed Pakistani male wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed, reinforcing the league's inclusive squad framework.
Match Breakdown: Southern Brave Maintain Unbeaten Run
On the field, Jemimah Rodrigues' Southern Brave continued their dominant campaign, securing a convincing 24 run victory over Fatima Sana's Birmingham Phoenix. The triumph extended Brave's perfect record to four wins from four matches, while Phoenix remained anchored to the bottom of the tournament standings without a win.
Batting first after losing the toss, Southern Brave compiled a formidable total of 140 for 3 in their allotted 100 balls. Openers Lizelle Lee and Maia Bouchier established a solid foundation with a 68 run partnership off 48 deliveries, with Lee scoring 43 off 28 balls and Bouchier contributing 45 off 31 balls. Following a quiet 11 from middle order batter Laura Wolvaardt, Rodrigues provided a decisive late flourish, remaining undefeated on 28 off 18 balls to elevate the total.
In the bowling department for Phoenix, Fatima Sana endured a challenging outing, conceding 33 runs across her 15 ball allocation without taking a wicket. Teammates Alice Capsey, Lauren Filer, and Alana King picked up one wicket apiece.
In response, Birmingham Phoenix mounted a promising chase as openers Davina Perrin and Tammy Beaumont forged a 73 run opening stand. Perrin top scored with a fluent 52 off 43 balls, while Beaumont added 22. However, the innings lost momentum once the opening pair was separated.
Brave fast bowler Lauren Bell made the initial breakthrough by removing Capsey before finishing with figures of 1 for 16. Spinner Sarah Glenn dismissed Perrin shortly after her half century, while captain Sophie Molineux produced a tight spell to claim 2 for 24. Phoenix were eventually restricted to 116 for 5, with star batter Ellyse Perry remaining 16 not out and Fatima Sana ending unbeaten on 5.
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